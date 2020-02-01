Saturday, Feb 01, 2020 | Last Update : 06:21 PM IST

India, All India

Our defence budget is Rs 3.37 lakh crore. Two-thirds goes to salaries, etc.

PTI
Published : Feb 1, 2020, 4:36 pm IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2020, 4:37 pm IST

Pensions, not included in that figure, take another Rs. 1.33 lakh crore

The Indian Army Corps of Signals marches during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 The Indian Army Corps of Signals marches during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: In a marginal hike, the Union Budget on Saturday increased the defence budget to Rs 3.37 lakh crore for 2020-21 against last year's Rs 3.18 lakh crore, belying expectations of a significantly enhanced allocation.

Out of the total allocation, Rs 1.13 lakh crore has been set aside for capital outlay for purchase of new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware, according to the papers presented in the Lok Sabha by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Revenue expenditure which includes expenses on salaries and maintenance of establishments has been pegged at Rs 2.09 lakh crore.

The total outlay does not include Rs 1.33 lakh crore set aside separately for payment of pensions.

The percentage of allocation has almost remained static at around 1.5 per cent of the GDP which, according to experts, is the lowest since the 1962 war with China.

Tags: defence budget 2020, defence salaries, army pensions
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Rs 3000 crore for skill development. Is that a lot or what? (AP)

Start-up crowd loves Budget 20-21, but education capitalists swoon

Representational image

Six Indian passengers left behind in Wuhan over high body temperature

Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs, Anurag Thakur, meets President Kovind along with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Union Budget 2020-21 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Twitter Image

Union Budget 2020: Provide relief to salaried class, says Congress

A B747 aircraft of the Air India at the Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi pror to its departure for coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China to bring back Indians, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Air India’s evac flight from Wuhan lands in Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Three new Nokia smartphones appear in massive leak

2

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

3

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

4

Would you pay USD 5000 on this Tesla Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro?

5

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham