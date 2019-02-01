Friday, Feb 01, 2019 | Last Update : 11:53 AM IST

‘Where is justice?’: Vijay Mallya tweets after debt tribunal attaches assets

THE ASIAN AGE.
New Delhi: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya took to Twitter early on Friday to criticise CBI’s action to attach his assets in the fraud and money laundering case.

In a series of tweets, he questioned whether the attachment of his assets in the case was fair or not.

“The DRT Recovery Officer recently attaches my Group assets worth over 13,000 crores in India on behalf of the Consortium of Banks. Yet the narrative is that I ran away with the claimed amount of 9000 crores causing loss to the Public Sector Banks. Where is Justice or fair play?,” Vijay Mallya wrote in his first tweet.

“Every morning I wake up to yet another attachment by the DRT recovery officer. Value already crossed 13,000 crores. Banks claim dues including all interest of 9,000 crores which is subject to review. How far will this go and well beyond? Justified??,” he questioned in his second tweet.

On January 5, Vijay Mallya became the first Indian businessman to be declared a fugitive economic offender by a special court in Mumbai.

