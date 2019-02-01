‘Where is justice?’: Vijay Mallya tweets after debt tribunal attaches assets

In a series of tweets, he questioned whether the attachment of his assets in the case was fair or not.

On January 5, Vijay Mallya became the first Indian businessman to be declared a fugitive economic offender by a special court in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya took to Twitter early on Friday to criticise CBI’s action to attach his assets in the fraud and money laundering case.

In a series of tweets, he questioned whether the attachment of his assets in the case was fair or not.

“The DRT Recovery Officer recently attaches my Group assets worth over 13,000 crores in India on behalf of the Consortium of Banks. Yet the narrative is that I ran away with the claimed amount of 9000 crores causing loss to the Public Sector Banks. Where is Justice or fair play?,” Vijay Mallya wrote in his first tweet.

“Every morning I wake up to yet another attachment by the DRT recovery officer. Value already crossed 13,000 crores. Banks claim dues including all interest of 9,000 crores which is subject to review. How far will this go and well beyond? Justified??,” he questioned in his second tweet.

And despite all the attachments in India, Banks have given an open licence to their Lawyers in England to pursue multiple frivolous litigations against me. Who is accountable for spending Public money on Legal fees in such a brazen manner ? — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 1, 2019

And finally, the Banks Lawyers in England have objected in writing to my paying my legitimate tax dues to HMRC which I requested. Irony is Indian State Banks want my money in England to settle an Indian debt already secured and deny payment to the U.K. tax exchequer. Disgraceful. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 1, 2019

On January 5, Vijay Mallya became the first Indian businessman to be declared a fugitive economic offender by a special court in Mumbai.