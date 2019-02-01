Friday, Feb 01, 2019 | Last Update : 01:36 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: Kashmir woman shot at point blank range, video goes viral on social media

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 1, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2019, 12:01 pm IST

In a ten-second video the woman is seen pleading with the gunmen to spare her life but she is shot several times.

A senior police officer said the woman was married and related to Albadr commander Zeenat ul Islam who was killed in an encounter last month. (Photo: Video Screengrab)
Srinagar: In a gruesome video of an execution style killing of a young woman by unidentified gunmen that went viral on Thursday night has prompted Jammu and Kashmir police to launch an investigation into the murder.

The woman has been identified as Ishrat Muneer of Dangerpora village in Pulwama district. Her body was found this morning from Cherwad Shopian.

In a ten-second video the woman is seen pleading with the gunmen to spare her life but she is shot several times.

A senior police officer said the woman was married and related to Albadr commander Zeenat ul Islam who was killed in an encounter last month.

A letter which was found along with the body of the woman blamed her for working with the security forces. No group has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Tags: kashmir woman shot dead, jammu police, social media, crime
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

