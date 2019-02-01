Friday, Feb 01, 2019 | Last Update : 11:53 AM IST

Underworld don Ravi Pujari arrested in Senegal: reports

Ravi Pujari, who was mentored by gangster Chotta Rajan, is wanted in India for a number of cases including extortion, kidnapping and murder.

Pujari was arrested on January 22 from Dakar and the Indian embassy was informed on January 26, media reports said quoting officials in Senegal.
 Pujari was arrested on January 22 from Dakar and the Indian embassy was informed on January 26, media reports said quoting officials in Senegal. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Underworld don Ravi Pujari has been arrested by Senegal police following a tip off by Indian investigative agencies.

Pujari was arrested on January 22 from Dakar and the Indian embassy was informed on January 26, media reports said quoting officials in Senegal.

Pujari, who was mentored by gangster Chotta Rajan, is wanted in India for a number of cases including extortion, kidnapping and murder. He started off as a petty criminal and graduated to big crime with the killing of Bala Zalte, a rival and went on to join Chotta Rajan.

Last year, Dalit leader from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani had filed a police complaint alleging that Pujari had threatened to kill him.

Earlier, Pujari had allegedly threatened several Bollywood personalities including Mahesh Bhatt and Farah Khan, this was revealed by Mumbai police following the arrest of his alleged henchmen in June last.

The Mumbai police last week arrested Akash Shetty, an aide of Pujari who took over the Mumbai operations, amid high drama in a village in Mangalore in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

