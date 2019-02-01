Friday, Feb 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:16 AM IST

Security is tightened in J&K ahead of PM Modi visit

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 1, 2019, 5:35 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2019, 5:35 am IST

The separatists have called for a shutdown and are planning protests in Srinagar ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: A security alert was sounded across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s, day-long visit to the restive State on Sunday.

The official sources said that the security forces have sounded a high alert in all the three regions of the state-Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh. The separatists have called for a shutdown and are planning protests in Srinagar ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit.

State’s chief secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam who reviewed arrangements for the Prime Minister at a meeting of officials here said that Mr. Modi will visit all the three regions of the state to lay foundation stones of AIIMS and transit accommodation for migrant families and launch Saubhagya scheme. He will also inaugurate the first ever business process outsourcing (BPO) unit in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The unit will provide an employment oriented investment atmosphere in Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

An alliance of key separatist leaders-Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik-called Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Thursday asked people to observe a complete shutdown on February 3.

