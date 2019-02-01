Friday, Feb 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:15 AM IST

Israel PM, Saudi Prince may visit India in February

India also has a very close relationship with Saudi Arabia which is one of the main exporters of oil to India.

 Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to soon visit India, which has “agreed to receive” him for a “short working visit”, the MEA said on Thursday, adding that the dates for the visit will be worked out. There are also indications from MEA officials that Saudi Crown Prince Mohamm-ed bin Salman may also visit India soon. Sources said both visits are likely to take place in February.

India has a robust defence relationship with Israel. India also has a very close relationship with Saudi Arabia which is one of the main exporters of oil to India.

