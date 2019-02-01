Friday, Feb 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:15 AM IST

India, All India

ED carries out raids in Mayawati-era statue scam

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 1, 2019, 5:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2019, 5:16 am IST

The raids are being seen in political circles as an attempt to silence opponents of the ruling BJP-led regime.

BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches in connection with alleged irregularities of over Rs 111 crore in construction of memorials and statues in Uttar Pradesh during BSP supremo Mayawati’s tenure as chief minister between 2007 and 2012.

The raids are being seen in political circles as an attempt to silence opponents of the ruling BJP-led regime. The ED raids come days after the Central agency registered a case over money laundering linked to illegal mining during the government of Ms Mayawati’s ally and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.  

Ms Mayawati has been one of the biggest critics of the Narendra Modi government. On Wednesday, she hit out at the Centre’s plea before the Supreme Court to return the land around the disputed Ayodhya site to its original owners. The BSP supremo is being seen as one of the biggest roadblocks in BJP’s aspirations to win a bulk of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh due to her dalit vote bank.

Sources said the Central probe agency has filed a case in the statue scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a state vigilance department complaint of 2014. The raids were conducted at seven places, including premises of some officials in Uttar Pradesh and other private people, sources added.

The vigilance complaint was filed under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act and it pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the construction of memorials, including statues of BSP founder Kanshi Ram and the party’s poll symbol “elephant”. It was alleged that the said act “resulted in the loss of over Rs 111.44 crore to the government exchequer and unlawful gain to public servants and private individuals”.

The state government headed by Ms Mayawati had built memorials, statues and parks at a cost of over `2,600 crore in Lucknow, Noida and few other places in the state.

The UP Lokayukta had earlier indicted Ms Mayawati’s two cabinet colleagues — Nasmeedunin Siddiqui and Babu Singh Kushwaha, besides 12 BSP MLAs and several others for alleged “wrong-doings” in the purchase of sandstone for the memorials.

On Lokayukta’s report, the vigilance department lodged an FIR against them in 2014. The other persons against whom the case was registered include more than 100 engineers and officers of the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, Public Works Department and Noida.

Earlier this month, the agency had raided several locations in a money laundering case, registered to probe illegal mining in the state. The case has its links to Samajwadi Party chief Mr Yadav.

Mr Yadav and Ms Mayawati had recently forged an alliance to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.  Interestingly, the BSP-SP alliance is in direct contest with the BJP in the electorally important state of Uttar Pradesh which is expected to hold the key to next government’s formation.

Tags: enforcement directorate, mayawati
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Rabri Devi (Photo: PTI)

3 properties of Rabri Devi to be attached

No wonder then that Russia is seen to have suddenly gone soft on the Afghan Taliban and its main backer Pakistan. (Representational Image | AFP)

New Delhi ready to join talks with Taliban for Afghan peace

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)

Israel PM, Saudi Prince may visit India in February

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Will repeal PSA if voted to power, says Omar Abdullah

MOST POPULAR

1

Crafting perfection in pints

2

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

3

Telangana: Man asks voters to return money he distributed after wife’s loss in polls

4

Who wants Trump to be President? God does, says White House

5

In love with your Google Assistant?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham