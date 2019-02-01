Friday, Feb 01, 2019 | Last Update : 11:53 AM IST

India, All India

Can't keep quiet anymore: Deve Gowda over jibes from Karnataka Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 1, 2019, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2019, 10:21 am IST

The Janata Dal (Secular) chief claimed that he has been 'in pain' ever since his son became the Chief Minister.

Gowda demanded that the Congress prevent its legislators from uttering remarks that could hurt their working relationship. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Gowda demanded that the Congress prevent its legislators from uttering remarks that could hurt their working relationship. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Pointing towards the cracks widening in Karnataka’s coalition government, Janata Dal (Secular) chief Deve Gowda on Thursday condemned the frequency with which Congress legislators were taking potshots at his son – Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and said that he cannot remain silent on the matter anymore.

Gowda demanded that the Congress prevent its legislators from uttering remarks that could hurt their working relationship.

"Is this any way to run a coalition government? Every day, we have to request our coalition partner to not utter unparliamentary remarks," he said.

JD(S) chief said he has been “in pain” ever since his son became the chief minister.

"All kinds of things have happened in these six months. I have not opened my mouth till now, but I can't keep quiet anymore," he added.

A few days ago, a visibly offended Kumaraswamy had even offered to quit his post.

These warnings issued by Gowda and Kumaraswamy are seen as a reaction to Congress legislator ST Somasekhar's recent remark that Karnataka would have witnessed "real development" if former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had received another term.

His party colleague, C Puttarangashetty, went a step further by saying that Siddaramaiah is the only chief minister in his book.

On Monday, Kumaraswamy asked its alliance partner to control its lawmakers because they were "crossing the alliance line".

"If they want to continue with the same thing, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line," he told reporters, adding that such wayward behaviour will only hurt the alliance partner.

The Congress tried to make amends in the hours that followed, with state unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao saying that "statements crossing the lakshmanrekha of coalition politics" will not be tolerated. He also said that Somasekhar has apologised for his remarks.

However, Kumaraswamy seems to have calmed down since then. "I'm telling you all as well as the people of the state to have faith in me. Yes, I did say yesterday that I will resign due to certain developments. I said that because a few people were talking against me," he said on Thursday.

Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) joined hands to keep BJP out of power after the Karnataka elections.

Tags: congress, bjp, congress-jd(s) alliance, deve gowda, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

The security forces have also recovered one self-loading rifle and one pistol. (Representational Images)

2 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

It was a Mirage 200 trainer aircraft. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Air Force’s Mirage aircraft crashes near Bengaluru’s HAL airport, pilot dead

On January 5, Vijay Mallya became the first Indian businessman to be declared a fugitive economic offender by a special court in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

‘Where is justice?’: Vijay Mallya tweets after debt tribunal attaches assets

Jaitley said the governmetnhas introduced a culture of honesty in governance and no one who cheats India can hide anywhere in the world and escape. (Photo: ANI | File)

No one who cheats India can hide or escape: Arun Jaitley

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-American Congressman to chair key Congress subcommittee on foreign affairs

2

'Manikarnika' producer Kamal Jain supports Kangana & slams Krish; read full statement

3

Crafting perfection in pints

4

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

5

Telangana: Man asks voters to return money he distributed after wife’s loss in polls

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham