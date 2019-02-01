Air Force’s Mirage aircraft crashes near Bengaluru’s HAL airport, pilot dead

Both pilots had ejected, but one of them died as he had landed on the wreckage of the aircraft.

Bengaluru: A pilot was killed after a Mirage fighter aircraft crashed at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported.

It was a Mirage 2000 trainer aircraft.

#Visuals: Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft of HAL crashes at HAL Airport in Bengaluru, one pilot dead. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/oM4CUEPu97 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

Both pilots had ejected, but one of them died as he had landed on the wreckage of the aircraft.

The reasons for the crash are yet to be determined, sources said.

More details are awaited.