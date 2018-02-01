The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Feb 01, 2018

India, All India

Budget 2018: Boost to economy, Rs 5.97 lakh cr allocated for infrastructure

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 1, 2018, 3:06 pm IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2018, 3:10 pm IST

In his Budget address, Finance Minister Jaitley termed infrastructure as 'growth driver' of the economy.

Arun Jailtey also said the government will develop 10 tourist destinations to attract more visitors. (Photo: AFP | Representational)
 Arun Jailtey also said the government will develop 10 tourist destinations to attract more visitors. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

New Delhi: In his last full Union Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced an allocation of Rs 5.97 lakh crore for 2018-19 for infrastructure spending, up by over Rs 1 lakh crore from the ongoing fiscal.

Terming infrastructure as growth driver of the economy, Jaitley said the priority accorded to the sector was evident from the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring infrastructure project targets and achievements.

"Infrastructure is the growth driver of the economy. Our country needs massive investment in access of Rs 50 lakh crore in infrastructure to increase growth of GDP and integrate the nation with a network of roads, airports, railways, inland water and to provide good quality services to the people," Jaitley said.

Jaitley added, “In order to create employment and aid growth, the government has increased budgetary and extra budgetary expenditure on infrastructure for 2018-19 to Rs 5.97 lakh crore from Rs 4.94 lakh crore in 2017-18.”

Read: Budget 2018: Major boost to farmers, healthcare; standard reduction back for salaried

The finance minister said, "The Prime Minister personally reviews the target and achievements in infrastructure sector on a regular basis. Using online monitoring system of Pragati alone, projects worth Rs 9.46 lakh crore have been facilitated and fast-tracked."

Asserting that the government has laid an all time high allocation for railway and road sectors, the finance minister said that the government is committed to further augmenting the infrastructure.

National Highways exceeding 9,000 km will be completed in 2018-19, he said and highlighted that Bharatmala scheme which has been approved for providing seamless connectivity to interior and backward areas and borders of the country. Under the phase-I of the project, 35,000 km of highways would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.35 lakh crore.

He also said NHAI will consider organising road assets into SPV.

"To secure India's defence, we are developing connectivity infrastructure in the border areas," he said, adding that Rohtang tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity while contract for the construction of the Zojila pass tunnel of more than 14 km is progressing well.

"I propose to take up the construction of a tunnel under the Sela pass," he said adding that the government was also focusing on seaplanes.

"For promoting tourism and emergency medical care, the government will make necessary framework for investment in the seaplane activities," he said.

The FM also underlined that urbanisation is opportunity and priority and said that the government has already launched Smart City mission that aims at creating state-of-the-art amenities.

"Ninety-nine cities have been selected at an outlay of Rs 2.04 lakh crore. These cities have started implementing various projects like smart roads, solar roof, intelligent transport system. Projects worth Rs 2,350 crore have been completed and work of Rs 20,850 crore has been under progress," Jaitley said adding that heritage cities will be preserved and revitalised.

He also said the government will develop 10 tourist destinations to attract more visitors.

(With inputs from agency)

