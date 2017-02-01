The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 01, 2017 | Last Update : 11:01 AM IST

India, All India

Modi must take up ‘regressive’ H1-B rule with Trump: Congress

PTI
Published : Feb 1, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2017, 9:26 am IST

Congress leader Anand Sharma said both students and IT professionals will be hurt by the proposed measure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday termed as "regressive" the proposed executive order of the US administration that seeks to double minimum wages of H-1B visa holders, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the matter with President Donald Trump to help protect India's interests.

Congress leader Anand Sharma said both students and IT professionals will be hurt by the proposed measure which he dubbed as an "unfair practice" by the United States.

"This is a regressive measure. It is an unfair practice which the US must not resort to. Because Indian IT professionals and skilled workers have built the US economy," he told PTI.

Sharma said if the US had enough skilled professionals, there was no need for others to be employed there.

He said these were the apprehensions which they had expressed and asked the Prime Minister to seek credible assurances that there will be no targeting of the Indian IT professionals and no discriminatory visa regime will be put in place.

"The worst fears have come true. The Prime Minister should clarify whether when he spoke with President Trump, did he raise this issue and did he seek any assurances? What kind of a partnership we will build further," he said, asking the government to take it up with the new US President.

Sharma said that one can term the expectations of the Modi government from Donald Trump as "misplaced and premature euphoria".

"You have to be hard-nosed and realistic in the conduct of diplomacy and in upholding India's national interests. It is the duty of the Prime Minister and this government to protect and safeguard India's interests and seek those guarantees," he said.

The Congress leader said by proposing more than double the monthly salary of IT professionals, that will make it economically unviable for the IT companies and this is one way to throw them out.

Besides, the students will also be affected as the OTP (optional practical training) which they undertake after their graduation will be curtailed.

The apprehensions come in the wake of a US legislation that proposes doubling of the minimum wages of H-1B visa holders to USD 130,000.

Tags: h1-b, congress, narendra modi, h-1b visa, donald trump
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'Rent-a-monk' business thrives as Japan loses temple ties

2

Saudi Prince buys seats on passenger jet to transport falcons

3

Indian-origin woman in UK sells home built in 18th century for 2 pounds

4

Quantico: Priyanka Chopra hints at romance with Blair Underwood

5

Vivo V5 Plus review: Get clicked in a new light

more

Editors' Picks

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsman to score 100 international centuries. (Photo: PTI)

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Traditional costumes recreate ancient Europe in Spanish carnival

The internet takes yet another dig at Donald Trump when he used his hands in a fashinable way to cap a pen. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald Trump capping the pen makes the Internet go crazy

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Lunar new year celebrated by ethnic Chinese in Kolkata

Madhav Narayan is a month long festival celebrated by the hindu devotees and women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepalese celebrate holy festival of Madhav Narayan

Many countries across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year lighting up the skies and streets in their cities.

Lunar New Year celebrations light up the sky across the world

The internet makes the most out of a dust bin that resembled Donald Trump with a yellow top to put him in the most ideal situations. (Photo: Twitter)

The Internet had a funny take on a Donald Trump-looking dustbin

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham