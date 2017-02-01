The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 01, 2017 | Last Update : 03:38 AM IST

India, All India

President Pranab Mukherjee praises ‘bold’ LoC operations, note ban

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 1, 2017, 3:07 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2017, 3:31 am IST

The President said the “resilience and forbearance” demonstrated, particularly the poor, recently in the fight against black money.

President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)
 President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday hailed surgical strikes across the Line of Control and demonetisation as “bold” steps taken by the Modi government and batted for simultaneous elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha.

In his address to the joint session of both the Houses of Parliament, marking the opening of the Budget Session, Mr Mukherjee spoke about a host of government schemes and initiatives covering aspects like housing, LPG connections, electrification, healthcare, education, farmers’ welfare, welfare of the specially-abled, rural development and urban development.

While Mukherjee’s comments on demonetisation and surgical strikes were greeted by thumping of desks by ruling party members, the Opposition remained unimpressed and reacted with a stony silence.

The, Opposition members, however, joined the ruling coalition members in the applause when the President referred to “nari shakti” and mentioned the performance of women athletes at the Rio Olympics and induction of women fighter pilots by the Indian Air Force.

The major disruption during Mr Mukherjee’s nearly hour-long speech was when former minister of state for external affairs E. Ahmed suffered a heart attack and fell down and was rushed to RML Hospital.

On demonetisaion, Mr Mukherjee said: “To combat the evils of black money, corruption, counterfeit currency and terror financing, my government took the decision on November 8, 2016, to demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes”.

The President said the “resilience and forbearance” demonstrated, particularly the poor, recently in the fight against black money and corruption, was remarkable.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, demonetisation, lok sabha, black money
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi Prince buys seats on passenger jet to transport falcons

2

Indian-origin woman in UK sells home built in 18th century for 2 pounds

3

Quantico: Priyanka Chopra hints at romance with Blair Underwood

4

Vivo V5 Plus review: Get clicked in a new light

5

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

more

Editors' Picks

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsman to score 100 international centuries. (Photo: PTI)

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham