President Pranab Mukherjee praises ‘bold’ LoC operations, note ban

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday hailed surgical strikes across the Line of Control and demonetisation as “bold” steps taken by the Modi government and batted for simultaneous elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha.

In his address to the joint session of both the Houses of Parliament, marking the opening of the Budget Session, Mr Mukherjee spoke about a host of government schemes and initiatives covering aspects like housing, LPG connections, electrification, healthcare, education, farmers’ welfare, welfare of the specially-abled, rural development and urban development.

While Mukherjee’s comments on demonetisation and surgical strikes were greeted by thumping of desks by ruling party members, the Opposition remained unimpressed and reacted with a stony silence.

The, Opposition members, however, joined the ruling coalition members in the applause when the President referred to “nari shakti” and mentioned the performance of women athletes at the Rio Olympics and induction of women fighter pilots by the Indian Air Force.

The major disruption during Mr Mukherjee’s nearly hour-long speech was when former minister of state for external affairs E. Ahmed suffered a heart attack and fell down and was rushed to RML Hospital.

On demonetisaion, Mr Mukherjee said: “To combat the evils of black money, corruption, counterfeit currency and terror financing, my government took the decision on November 8, 2016, to demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes”.

The President said the “resilience and forbearance” demonstrated, particularly the poor, recently in the fight against black money and corruption, was remarkable.