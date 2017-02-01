The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 01, 2017 | Last Update : 09:17 AM IST

India, All India

‘Kept in the dark about treatment,’ allege ex-minister E Ahamed’s kin

ANI
Published : Feb 1, 2017, 8:34 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2017, 8:54 am IST

Nazeer Ahamed further stated that his family is appalled at the way they were kept on the sidelines at such a critical juncture.

Ahamed had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government. (Photo: Video grab)
 Ahamed had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government. (Photo: Video grab)

New Delhi: The family of former union minister E Ahamed, who passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest in the Parliament on Tuesday, lashed out at the administration of the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in Delhi where he was admitted, saying that they were allowed to meet Ahamed nor consulted regarding his medical procedures.

Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Nazeer Ahamed, son of the deceased said that he and his other family members were barred from meeting his father and were not kept in loop in regard to any medical developments.

"My simple request was that I be allowed to see my father and I'm told that I cannot see him. I've been told that everybody has been allowed to see him all morning without any problem, so I think as a son, I have the right to see my father and get an explanation as to what is going on," he said.

Nazeer Ahamed further stated that his family is appalled at the way they were kept on the sidelines at such a critical juncture.

"If they are doing any new treatment, there is nothing being discussed with us. I think the decision seems to be made by the junior doctors on call, instead of at least consulting with the family. That has not happened even once," he added, before his father passed away.

The senior politician's daughter, who was also keeping vigil in the premises of RML, expressed her shock and dismay at the "unprofessional" and "unethical" behaviour by the hospital administration.

Nazeer's brother-in-law Babu Shehzad, who is a nephrologist, asserted that the hospital had no protocol for visitors, which was disturbing and stressed on how the family had begged and pleaded with the administration to visit Ahamed, but to no avail.

"This is our basic right and we were not allowed. When I asked to see the protocol for visitors there was no such thing. They wanted to do the ECMO procedures so that he can be sustained on artificial means, and that was not even discussed with the family. How can they do it? It's assault," he stated.

Earlier, the Congress top brass including party president Sonia Gandhi and party vice president Rahul Gandhi visited the now-deceased politician in the hospital.

Congress General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Ghulam Nabi Azad was also part of the visiting delegation at the RML hospital here.

78-year-old Ahamed fell unconscious soon after he took a seat in the rear rows of the Central Hall of Parliament during President Pranab Mukherjee's speech to open the Budget session.

At around 2.15 pm, he was shifted to the RML trauma centre's ICU where he was put on ventilator. However, he passed away in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also inquired about his health.

Ahamed had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government.

Tags: e ahamed, nazeer ahamed, budget session, indian union muslim league

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi Prince buys seats on passenger jet to transport falcons

2

Indian-origin woman in UK sells home built in 18th century for 2 pounds

3

Quantico: Priyanka Chopra hints at romance with Blair Underwood

4

Vivo V5 Plus review: Get clicked in a new light

5

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

more

Editors' Picks

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsman to score 100 international centuries. (Photo: PTI)

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham