Jallikattu: Supreme Court raps TN for stir, clears the new law

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 1, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2017, 3:33 am IST

The court also allowed the Centre to withdraw its January 7, 2016, notification permitting Jallikattu.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused on Tuesday to stay the Tamil Nadu government’s law permitting Jallikattu in the state as a sport, but pulled up the state for allowing widespread protests and for failing to maintain law and order.

The court also allowed the Centre to withdraw its January 7, 2016, notification permitting Jallikattu, and as a result, there will not be any verdict challenging this notification. The apex court, which had stayed the notification, had reserved judgment on December 7, 2016.

The SC, however, agreed to hear a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the new law enacted by the Tamil Nadu government, and issued a notice to the state seeking its reponse in six weeks.

“Law and order is primary in civilised society, and we can’t tolerate such incidents... Violence was committed in sheer defiance of the 2014 judgment banning Jallikattu,” the bench told the state’s counsels.

