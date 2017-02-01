Healthcare expected to get Rs 45, 000 crore in Budget

Upgradation of over 80 district hospitals to medical colleges are likely to be some of other highlights this health Budget.

New Delhi: With the threat of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) looming large, a preventive health programme to provide emergency care and management of cancer, diabetes, hypertension and acute cardiovascular diseases is likely to be announced during this Budget.

Expecting a 15-20 per cent hike this time, officials say that a newly revamped TB programme, upgradation of over 80 district hospitals to medical colleges are likely to be some of other highlights this health Budget. “A universal screening programme for NCDs is likely to announced in the Budget. Along with this, increasing the outreach of TB programme and introducing daily drug regimen may find space during this year’s Budget announcement,” sources said.

Already one of the World’s lowest, officials are expecting a hike in the public health spending from the total of Rs 37,000 crore to Rs 45,000 crore. The officials have a reason for being optimistic. “A total of 72 per cent of the planned budget and 80 per cent of the non plan Budget has already been utilised till December 31. We are optimistic in a view of our performance,” said a senior official.