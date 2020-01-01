Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020 | Last Update : 04:17 AM IST

India, All India

SMS facility is fully restored in whole of J&K

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jan 1, 2020, 1:51 am IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2020, 1:51 am IST

The government has also set up an Internet facilitation centre for mediapersons in Srinagar.

The government had as part of tough measures enforced a complete communications blackout across J&K the night before the state was stripped of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and split into two Union territories on August 5. (Photo: File)
 The government had as part of tough measures enforced a complete communications blackout across J&K the night before the state was stripped of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and split into two Union territories on August 5. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Tuesday announced the restoration of Internet service through fixed broadband lines in all government-run hospitals and the Short-Messaging-Service (SMS) facility on all mobile phones in Kashmir from December 31 midnight. Some officials termed it as a “New Year gift” to the people of the Valley.

Rohit Kansal, the spokesman of the J&K government, told the media in Jammu, the winter capital, that the process had started on December 10 when some SMS services were enabled on mobile phones to facilitate students, scholarship applicants, traders and others. They still could not send messages but could rece-ive one-time passwords from machine-based connections like banks. “It has now been decided to fully restore SMS services throughout Kashmir from the midnight of December 31”, he said.

The spokesman did not say when Internet services will be restored across board in the Valley, but said around 600,000 persons like students, tour operators,
businessmen and contractors were facilitated at 900 Internet touch points set up by the government at various places in each district headquarters in the Valley. The government has also set up an Internet facilitation centre for mediapersons in Srinagar.

The government had as part of tough measures enforced a complete communications blackout across J&K the night before the state was stripped of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and split into two Union territories on August 5.

However, landline phone services were restored, first in Jammu and then in the Valley, in a phased manner weeks after these fell silent. Mobile Internet services made available to subscribers in Jammu on August 18 were withdrawn again the next day allegedly after it was “misused” by some people, mainly through the social media. However, broadband services on fixed landline phones had begun working again in Jammu region earlier.

In the Valley, hours after post-paid mobile services were restored on October 14, the government ordered withdrawal of SMS facility on these without giving any reason. Prepaid mobile phone services remain suspended in the Valley. Internet services on mobile phones was restored in Ladakh’s Kargil district last week, while the landlocked region’s Leh district was spared the communications blockade on August 4.

Mr Kansal also announced the government’s decision that toll tax will be abolished in J&K at Lakhanpur, the entry point to the UT from Punjab, and all other posts, including railway stations and airports, from January 1, 2020. He said with the imposition of GST, the country has moved towards one nation-one market or a one-tax regime and that after GST, all barriers to entry and tariff-based barriers have been removed.

Tags: article 370

Latest From India

Sun sign astrologers take this basic 12-fold division and relate all the current movements of all the planets to each other, using traditional rules to divine meanings for each sign separately.

This new year, start learning a dance that reflects your sun sign

Tribal practicising ‘Sulia Yatra’ at Khairguda village in Odisha’s Balangir district believe it brings good luck and prosperity.

Hundreds of animals sacrificed in Odisha

elecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the government will allocate airwaves to all telecom service providers for conducting trials of super-fast speed 5G networks. (Photo: AP)

Huawei thanks India govt for 5G trials permission

Bogged down by growing tendency of government employees taking part in the ongoing anti-CAA protests, the Director of Higher Education Assam has issued a notice to all principals of government and provincialised colleges in the state asking them to ensure strict compliance of Assam Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1965, which debars government employees from giving any statement or opinion against the government. (Photo: ANI)

Assam: Govt staff barred from flaying state policies

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham