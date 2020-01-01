Huawei thanks India govt for 5G trials permission

Huawei rivals western equipment makers, such as Ericsson, and is banned in the US.

Beijing: China’s telecommunications giant Huawei on Tuesday thanked the Indian government for permitting it to take part in the upcoming trials for 5G networks, which came as a major boost to the company amid a heavy clampdown on it by the US over security concerns. Telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the government will allocate airwaves to all telecom service providers for conducting trials of super-fast speed 5G networks.

Huawei rivals western equipment makers, such as Ericsson, and is banned in the US. Many countries, however, have allowed telecom service providers to use Chinese gears. And now, India has also indicated its unwillingness to keep any company out of 5G trials.

“Huawei has been notified by the Indian government of permission to take part in the 5G trials,” Cyril Xu, Senior Manager, International Media Affairs told PTI here. “We thank the Indian government for their continued faith in Huawei,” Cyril said in a brief statement.

“We firmly believe that only technology innovations and high quality networks will be the key to rejuvenating the Indian telecom industry. We have our full confidence in the Modi government to drive 5G in India,” he said.

“We have our full confidence in the Indian Government and industry to partner with best technology for India’s own long term benefit and also for cross industry development. Huawei is always committed to India,” he said.

Huawei’s participation in the 5G trials in India has been one of the key topics in the India-China talks.