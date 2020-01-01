Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020 | Last Update : 10:38 PM IST

India, All India

Chennai: BJP's H Raja, others detained during protest demanding Tamil writer's arrest

ANI
Published : Jan 1, 2020, 7:49 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2020, 7:49 pm IST

Police have booked Kannan, the writer on the basis of multiple complaints filed by BJP leaders.

BJP workers staged a protest at the same venue demanding the arrest of Kannan for his speech delivered during a protest meeting against the citizenship law. (Photo: ANI)
  BJP workers staged a protest at the same venue demanding the arrest of Kannan for his speech delivered during a protest meeting against the citizenship law. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Police on Wednesday detained BJP leaders including H Raja, La Ganesan, Pon Radhakrishnan and C P Radhakrishnan while protesting at Marina Beach here and demanding the arrest of Tamil writer Nellai Kannan for his speech during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest.

Earlier in the day, BJP workers staged a protest at the same venue demanding the arrest of Kannan.

Condemning Kannan's speech delivered during a protest meeting against the citizenship law, BJP state secretary KT Raghavan said that the state government should take action and arrest him immediately.

"It is highly condemnable. Nobody will accept these utterances of Nellai Kannan. In fact, he spoke at a Muslim rally. The Muslim leaders who were present on the dais should have condemned it," Raghavan told ANI.

"The state government should act, our party State secretary has lodged a police complaint. He must be arrested immediately," he added.

The Tirunelveli Police have registered an FIR against the writer for the speech delivered at a meeting, which was called by the Social Democratic Party of India on December 29.

Police have booked him on the basis of multiple complaints filed by BJP leaders.

Kannan has been booked under Sections 504, 505(1) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tags: anti caa protest, h raja, c p radhakrishnan, marina beach
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

It was alleged that in June, 2019, the DRI had conducted a search at a private clearing agency which provides services to various exporters, a CBI Spokesperson said. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab: CBI arrests DRI ADG, 2 middlemen in Rs 3-crore bribery case

'Modi govt starts the year. After railway passenger fare hikes, another attack on peoples' livelihoods. All this in the wake of sharp job losses, food price inflation and record fall in rural wages,' Yechury tweeted. (Photo: File)

'New year's gift': Oppn slams BJP over price hike in LPG cylinders, rail fares

Kishor expressed bemusement on Twitter at the 'vyakhyan' (discourse) from Sushil Modi on coalition dharma, and made a close-to-the-bone remark about 'circumstances' that helped the veteran BJP leader return as deputy in 2017, despite his party having lost the assembly polls two years before. (Photo: PTI)

Prashant Kishor rankles Bihar BJP with frontal attack on Sushil Modi

The two back-to-back increases have push jet fuel prices to their highest since June 2019. (Photo: File | PTI)

Jet fuel cost up 2.6 pc; non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 19

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham