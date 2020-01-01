Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020 | Last Update : 06:29 PM IST

India, All India

Assam CM Sonowal gets emotional: I'm your son where will I go?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 1, 2020, 5:15 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2020, 5:15 pm IST

Sonowal appealed to the people of Assam to not isolate him.

“There is no point of being the chief minister if I cannot protect the interests of the very people who elected us' Sonowal said. (Photo: File | ANI)
 “There is no point of being the chief minister if I cannot protect the interests of the very people who elected us' Sonowal said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Wednesday said that his government has given suggestion to the central government, which is in process of frame the rule of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, to incorporate their point of view so that interest of indigenous people remains protected.

Asserting that he is also the son of this soil and will not compromise with the interest of indigenous people at any cost, Mr Sonowal in an interaction with journalists on New Year’s eve, said, “I would like to make an appeal to the people of my state to have trust in me. I am your son and this government to which I am heading is here due to your blessing. We son of the soil are running this government since 2016 but never compromised with the interest of people. Please do not isolate me from you…where will I go if you do so….just wait and watch for some time, all false campaign will fall flat.”

Making an emotional appeal to the people of the state, Mr Sonowal reiterated that wrong narrative on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) by certain destructive elements made Assam suffer violence and arson.

“A section has misguided the people by claiming that the CAA will make 1.5 crore Hindus of Bangladesh eligible for citizenship. I know you will not believe me now but the reality is that very few people already living in Assam for decades will get citizenship because of this Act. It will become clear when we publish the list after their applications are processed,” said Mr Sonowal who regretted that he has been called by various 'nick names' but time will prove my commitment for the people of the state.

“I assure the people of Assam that my government will not take any step that goes against the indigenous Assamese people. There is no point of being the chief minister if I cannot protect the interests of the very people who elected us. Assam was, is and will be for the Assamese people and no force can threaten our language, culture and existence,” Mr Sonowal said.

While highlighting measures of his government to protect the language, land and culture of the state.

Pointing out initiatives of his government since 2016 and massive investment of the central government in the state, Mr Sonowal said, “It is amusing to see that the BJP which worked so tirelessly for the development of the state has become the villain and those looted the state and did nothing to defend the state from invasion of foreigners are part of agitation.”

Asking all the agitating groups---Aasu, AJYCP, Asom Sahitya Sabha and others to join hands for all round development of the state, Mr Sonowal  said that his government would safeguard-- jati, mati, bheti” (community, land, home) of the indigenous people of the state.

“Amar Asom (our state), Amar Mati (our land), Amar Adhikar (our right) are the guiding principles of his government,” the chief minister said. (EOM)

Tags: sarbananda sonowal, citizenship (amendment) act, anti caa protests, aasu, ajycp
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Kishor expressed bemusement on Twitter at the 'vyakhyan' (discourse) from Sushil Modi on coalition dharma, and made a close-to-the-bone remark about 'circumstances' that helped the veteran BJP leader return as deputy in 2017, despite his party having lost the assembly polls two years before. (Photo: PTI)

Prashant Kishor rankles Bihar BJP with frontal attack on Sushil Modi

The two back-to-back increases have push jet fuel prices to their highest since June 2019. (Photo: File | PTI)

Jet fuel cost up 2.6 pc; non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 19

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said persons holding responsible positions should not forget that India is secular country, where people follow different religions. (Photo: File)

BJP weakened Constitution, but protests should not be violent: Mayawati

I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a series of tweets. (Photo: File | ANI)

PM Modi congratulates first CDS Bipin Rawat calls him 'outstanding officer'

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham