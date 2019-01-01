The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 01, 2019 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

India, All India

On New Year, ailing Manohar Parrikar visits office after 4 months

PTI
Published : Jan 1, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2019, 2:17 pm IST

Parrikar, 63, has been absent from the office for an extended period due to a pancreatic ailment.

Manohar Parrikar was formally welcomed by BJP MLAs, including Legislative Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant, ministers Mauvin Godinho, Milind Naik, Nilesh Cabral and ex-MLA Kiran Kandolkar. (Photo: ANI)
 Manohar Parrikar was formally welcomed by BJP MLAs, including Legislative Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant, ministers Mauvin Godinho, Milind Naik, Nilesh Cabral and ex-MLA Kiran Kandolkar. (Photo: ANI)

Panaji: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday attended his office at the secretariat in Panaji for the first time in the last four months, on the New Year Day.

Parrikar, 63, has been absent from the office for an extended period due to a pancreatic ailment. He had undergone treatment at private hospitals in Mumbai and the USA last year. He had last attended the office in August 2018, before he was shifted to Mumbai for treatment.

The chief minister, with a medical appendage, got down from his car at the main gate of the secretariat at around 10:45 am, smiled at people, and walked inside, sources said.

Hundreds of BJP workers who had gathered outside the complex cheered when Parrikar arrived. He was formally welcomed by BJP MLAs, including Legislative Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant, ministers Mauvin Godinho, Milind Naik, Nilesh Cabral and former MLA Kiran Kandolkar.

Sources from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Parrikar held a meeting with officials of the Personnel department to review existing vacancies and other issues like promotions and transfers that needed urgent attention. He also met staff of his office, they said.

In the first public appearance since his return from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi in October, the chief minister had last month inspected the work on new bridges over the Mandovi and the Zuari rivers near Panaji.

He had met Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu last week to discuss various developmental works. He also discussed with the minister the Centre's plan to make Goa an investment destination.

Since his discharge from AIIMS, Parrikar has been recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near Panaji.

Tags: manohar parrikar, manohar parrikar health
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

2

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

3

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

4

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

5

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham