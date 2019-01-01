The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:44 PM IST

India, All India

‘Development of my caste first, society next,’ says Rajasthan minister

ANI
Published : Jan 1, 2019, 5:20 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2019, 5:20 pm IST

'My first duty will be to work towards development of people of my caste and then towards larger society,' Bhupesh said.

Mamta Bhupesh, who is the women and child development minister in the Rajasthan cabinet, made the remark while addressing a public event in Alwar district's Reni town on Monday. (Photo: ANI)
 Mamta Bhupesh, who is the women and child development minister in the Rajasthan cabinet, made the remark while addressing a public event in Alwar district's Reni town on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

Alwar: Rajasthan Minister Mamta Bhupesh said that working for the development of her caste is her priority.

Bhupesh, who is the women and child development minister in the Rajasthan cabinet, made the remark while addressing a public event in Alwar district's Reni town on Monday.

"My first duty will be to work towards the development of people of my caste and then towards the larger society. I intend to work for everyone," Bhupesh said on Monday.

In Rajasthan, where the Assembly polls were held in 199 seats out of 200, the Congress bagged 99 seats, and the BJP 73. BSP got 6, CPM 2, Bharatiya Tribal Party 2, Rashtriya Lok Dal 1, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 3, and Independents 13.

Tags: rajasthan, mamta bhupesh
Location: India, Rajasthan, Alwar

MOST POPULAR

1

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

2

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

3

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

4

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

5

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham