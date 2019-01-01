The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 01, 2019 | Last Update : 08:41 AM IST

India, All India

BJP is turning India into Zia ul Haq’s Pak: Mehbooba Mufti

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 1, 2019, 6:17 am IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2019, 6:17 am IST

While addressing a press conference here, she alleged that by bringing the ‘Triple Talaq Bill’, the BJP is only seeking to disturb “our family life”.

Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: ANI)
 Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused her former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its government at the Centre of intruding into Muslim households and trying to divide them and interfere in the personal lives of the members of the community.

She also said that despite being a Muslim majority state J&K acceded to Gandhi’s India and at the time of the Partition millions of Muslims also chose to stay back in Gandhi’s India but now “you are trying to create Zia ul Haq’s Pakistan in Gandhi’s India...you are not doing any service to the country or Hindus”.

While addressing a press conference here, she alleged that by bringing the ‘Triple Talaq Bill’, the BJP is only seeking to disturb “our family life”. The move, she said, will disturb the family structure and create more problems including of economic nature for the women of the community as well as men. “I have gone through a broken marriage and I feel that a woman faces economic challenges after her marriage is broken, the biggest of these being how the raising of children,” she said. Ms Mufti said that the Muslims take pride in strong family structure and bonding. “After creating division on religion and sectarian lines, imposing ban on beef and sections of trade including leather works from which the Muslims were making a living and changing names of cities and islands, the BJP now wants to divide the Muslim families through Triple Talaq Bill”.

She said that this bill is a direct assault on culture and strong family structure and bonding of the Muslims and that the best would be to empower Muslim women to be able to face the world independently in case of a breakup.

She also said, “When we talk about reservations for Muslims, BJP rejects it on religious lines. But when it comes to this kind of law, they run to Parliament.” She said that the BJP enjoys majority in Lok Sabha “but democracy is not run through the brute majority, it is about consensus”.  She said that the Muslims accepted the decision of the Supreme Court on the invalidity of Triple Talaq and also say that they will abide by its ruling on the Babri Masjid issue but despite being obedient they are being pushed to the wall. Whatever is happening is not good.” End it

Earlier in a series of tweets, she said that the BJP is aiming to divide Muslim families through Triple Talaq bill. “After creating division on religious and sectarian lines, BJP, now wants to divide Muslim families through Triple Talaq bill. With economic onslaught on Muslims through curbs on meat and leather, the social crisis TT bill can cause, will impoverish them further,” she said.

She also wrote on micro-blogging site “Muslims pride themselves for strong family structure and bonding. Same is true of other religions in the East, which is considered as an advantage over the Western culture. This bill is a direct assault on that.” She further said, “Indian Muslims and we from JK which is a Muslim majority state, decided to stay with Gandhi's secular democratic India and let us not convert it into Zia-ul-Haq's nation."

In another tweet, she said, “Democracy is not run through brute majority, it is about consensus. Muslims accepted the decision of SC on invalidity of Triple Talaq , unlike the Sabarimala verdict. Best is to empower Muslim women to be able to face the world independently in case of a breakup.”

Tags: mehbooba mufti, zia ul haq
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

2

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

3

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

4

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

5

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham