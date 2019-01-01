The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jan 01, 2019

India, All India

‘Ab ki baar Janatha ki Sarkar’: Actor Prakash Raj to fight 2019 polls

PTI
Published : Jan 1, 2019
Updated : Jan 1, 2019, 3:45 pm IST

Prakash Raj said he will contest as independent candidate in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prakash Raj has been vocal about his views on the current BJP-led government at the Centre. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Prakash Raj has been vocal about his views on the current BJP-led government at the Centre. (Photo: File | ANI)

Chennai: Announcing his formal entry into politics, critically-acclaimed actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday said he will contest as an independent candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The National Award-winning actor made the declaration in a tweet.

 

 

Raj has been vocal about his views on the current BJP-led government at the Centre. He has also been one of those seeking justice for his friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence in September 2017.

The actor earlier claimed that Bollywood filmmakers stopped offering him roles as he has been critical of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Prakash Raj is the latest celebrity to join politics from south after veterans Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Tags: prakash raj, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

