‘Ab ki baar Janatha ki Sarkar’: Actor Prakash Raj to fight 2019 polls

Prakash Raj said he will contest as independent candidate in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prakash Raj has been vocal about his views on the current BJP-led government at the Centre. (Photo: File | ANI)

Chennai: Announcing his formal entry into politics, critically-acclaimed actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday said he will contest as an independent candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The National Award-winning actor made the declaration in a tweet.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE..a new beginning .. more responsibility.. with UR support I will be contesting in the coming parliament elections as an INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE. Details of the constituency soon. Ab ki baar Janatha ki SARKAR #citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too.. — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 31, 2018

Raj has been vocal about his views on the current BJP-led government at the Centre. He has also been one of those seeking justice for his friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence in September 2017.

The actor earlier claimed that Bollywood filmmakers stopped offering him roles as he has been critical of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Prakash Raj is the latest celebrity to join politics from south after veterans Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.