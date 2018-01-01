The Asian Age | News

Would work for women’s right, says Ishrat Jahan after joining BJP

ANI
Ishrat Jahan said, 'Mamta ji, being a woman, should support me but I never got any help or support from her.'

As per the reports, Ishrat was felicitated by the Howrah BJP unit on Saturday and inducted into the party.(photo: PTI)
Howrah: Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan, who has recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday said that she would work for women's right in the future.

Ishrat said, "I was a victim of triple talaq. From lower court to upper court, I approached everywhere. Finally, I got the justice. I am very happy that [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji introduced the triple talaq bill. This is why I have joined BJP. I will work for the women's right in the future."

She further said that she never got any support from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee in her fight against the triple talaq.

"Mamta ji, being a woman, should support me but I never got any help or support from her," she added.

As per the reports, Ishrat was felicitated by the Howrah BJP unit on Saturday and inducted into the party.

Ishrat, who was divorced over the phone by her husband from Dubai in 2014 after he uttered 'talaq' thrice, was one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case.

The Supreme Court struck down triple talaq and declared the Islamic practice unconstitutional in a 3-2 majority verdict on August 22, 2016.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill 2017 making instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband.

The passed bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into law.

