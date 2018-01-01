RSS’ Joshi likely to continue as general secretary

In the RSS, internal elections are held every third year, which are due in March 2018.

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s (RSS) second-in-command, Suresh “Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi, is likely to continue holding the charge of “sark-aryavah” or general secretary for the fourth term as Sangh supreme Mohan Bhagwat is in favour of status quo.

In the RSS, internal elections are held every third year, which are due in March 2018. But Mr Bhagwat, sources disclosed, is not in favour of replacing Mr Joshi as of now as he feels that the coordination between the Sangh Parivar affiliates, including the BJP, under Mr Joshi’s “guidance” should continue till the next general elections scheduled in 2019.

During election year, meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the all-powerful decision-making body of the parivar, is held at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. The issue of replacing Mr Joshi, who has not been keeping well, was taken up at the RSS’ meeting in Bhopal in October this year. If at all Mr Joshi is replaced, then sah-sarkaryavah (joint general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale could replace him, but with Mr Bhagwat, the RSS’ sarsanghchalak preferring status quo, it is not likely to happen.

Sources disclosed that Mr Joshi is the key person in the RSS after Mr Bhagwat to hold important meetings with top brass of parivar affiliates, including BJP president Amit Shah, or take decisions after consultation with the RSS supremo.

Though the “sarkaryavah”, who has not been keeping well, had suggested that he be replaced, sources disclosed that Mr Bhagwat wants him to continue holding the charge and coordinate with parivar affiliates.

At its March meeting, however, the RSS is likely to make notable changes in its state units and may even replace some of its key pracharaks who have been deputed to the BJP.

Also, Sangh Parivar affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will elect its new president in the next six month. In the past, the candidate for the top post in the VHP had been a consensus candidate. The next president could also be selected through a consensus. The VHP’s board of trustees and central managing committee held a meeting in Bhubaneshwar earlier this week where this issue was discussed. At present, G. Raghava Reddy is the president and firebrand leader Pravin Togadiya is the working president of the organisation.