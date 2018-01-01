Rajnath Singh to celebrate New Year at ITBP post

The Chinese military had earlier asked Indian to ensure that its troops remained “strictly in control.”

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate the New Year with security personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police at a high altitude border out post in Uttarakhand’s Nelong valley close to the China border which is at a height of 11,700 feet and where temperature drops upto minus 15 degrees Celsius.

This is the second visit by Mr Singh to the Indo-China border, the last one being in September 2017 which came in wake of the Doklam stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

The Chinese military had earlier asked Indian to ensure that its troops remained “strictly in control.”

Mr Singh reached ITBP’s 12th battalion headquarters at Matli on Wednesday and then proceed for Nelong Valley on Thursday morning. During his visit, the Home minister ITBP posts at Pulam Sumdha at an altitude 14,200 feet, Kopang at 8,700 feet and Bhairon Ghati at 9,150 feet and interact with the security personnel there.

ITBP chief R.K. Pachnanda will also accompany him during the visit. ITBP, which has a strength of nearly 90,000-personnel, is primarily responsible for protecting the entire stretch of 3,488 km Indo-China border which includes the sensitive sector in Jammu and Kashmir of about 1,597 km.

China also shares border with India in States like Himachal Pradesh for almost 200 km, Uttarakhand for 345 km, Sikkim for 220 km and Arunachal Pradesh 1,126 km.

Following the Doklam incident both ITBP and Army have been closely monitoring activities of Chinese troops along the borders.

Sources said the home ministry has already directed the ITBP to remain on alert during the winter season to ensure that Chinese troops do not cross over into Indian territory which may lead to another Doklam like stand-off.