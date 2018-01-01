The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 01, 2018 | Last Update : 05:51 AM IST

India, All India

Muslim women finally have freedom, says Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 1, 2018, 1:35 am IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2018, 1:38 am IST

Women under the draft law can seek subsistence allowance and can claim custody of minor children.

Muslim women offer sweets to each other at a programme to celebrate the passage of the triple talaq bill by the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Muslim women offer sweets to each other at a programme to celebrate the passage of the triple talaq bill by the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hailing the efforts of social reformers like Raja Rammohan Roy, Savitri Bai, Jyotiba Phule, Ishwarchand Vidyasagar and Dayanand Saraswati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that their "souls" will be happy as India took a massive step towards empowerment of Muslim women.   

He also said that the policy of allowing Muslim women to perform Haj only in the company of a male guardian was "injustice" and discriminatory and his government has removed the restriction. Following this, hundreds of have applied to travel alone for the pilgrimage.

While delivering the inaugural address at the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage celebrations in Kerela via video conference, Mr Modi said, Muslim women have finally found a way out to "free" themselves from the practice after "years of hardship".  He mentioned the Haj issue during his monthly radio programme, 'Mann ki baat'.

"The hardship faced by Muslim mothers and sisters over triple talaq is not hidden from anyone. After years of struggle, they have found a way of freeing themselves from (the practice) of instant triple talaq," he said without referring to the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill passed by Parliament's lower house.

The bill, which is to be taken up in Rajya Saha next week, makes instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' illegal and provides for a jail term of up to three years for the husband.

Women under the draft law can seek subsistence allowance and can claim custody of minor children. A magistrate's court is empowered to decide on the quantum of jail term, amount of fine, subsistence allowance and custody of minor children.

Referring to the issue of Haj pilgrimage by women. Mr Modi said removal of the restriction of having a male guardian or 'mehram' may appear as a "small thing", but such issues "have a far-reaching impact on our image as a society".

"Why this discrimination? And when I went into the depth of the matter I was surprised to find that even after 70 years of our Independence, we have such restriction. For decades, injustice was being rendered to Muslim women but there was no discussion on it," he said in his broadcast.

"I am happy to note that this time about 1,300 Muslim women have applied to perform Haj without 'mehram' and women  from Kerala to north India, have expressed their wish to go for pilgrimage," he said.

"Usually there is a lottery system for selection of Haj pilgrims but I would like that single women pilgrims should be excluded from this lottery system and they should be given a chance at a special category," he said.

Soon after Mr Modi's address ended, minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tweeted that women seeking to travel alone for Haj will be kept out of lottery system and the 1,300, who have applied under the new rules, will be allowed to go for the pilgrimage.

Tags: narendra modi, muslim women, triple talaq bill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli finishes 2nd, Alastair Cook climbs to 8th spot

2

Hema Malini gets flak on Twitter for calling population the cause of Kamala Mills fire

3

Surgery helps boy born with cyst covering his nose celebrate first birthday with a smile

4

Will 2018 bring the age of disruption?

5

Groom takes Kochi Metro to avoid delay

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham