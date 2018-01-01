The Asian Age | News

MHA directive to CMs on visit to other states

Published : Jan 1, 2018, 1:15 am IST
The chief secretaries have been asked to inform all concerned CMs so that adequate and foolproof security arrangements are made beforehand.

New Delhi: Concerned over the security risk posed to chief ministers over surprise visit to other states, the Union home ministry has said that such trips should be avoided.

The ministry, in a recent communication to chief secretaries, stated that it has been observed that at times few of the CMs visit another state without prior information to the concerned host government.

Such incidents, the monostry added, comprises the security of the visiting chief minister and at times leads to an embarrassing situation since the security personnel accompanying the concerned VIP are informed that they do not have any jurisdiction outside their concerned home state.

Almost all CMs in the country at present either have a Z or Z-plus security cover and whenever they visit another state it becomes the responsibility of the host state to make the necessary security arrangements.

The home ministry has thus clarified that whenever a CM visits another state, a detailed tour programme should be sent to the host state so that proper security arrangements can be put in place, including a proper accommodation etc. “Even otherwise, it is normal to inform the host,” the ministry has directed the chief secretaries.

