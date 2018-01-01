The Asian Age | News

As different as hair of moustache, that of tail: BJP leader compares party to Cong

Published : Jan 1, 2018
Updated : Jan 1, 2018, 4:58 pm IST

The minister's remark has added to the ever-growing list of innuendos exchanged between the two national parties.

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has remarked that there was a major difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of the Congress party, citing a rather atypical example - the hair of the moustache and that of the tail.

"Narendra Modi ji aur Congress ke neta mein jo antar hai wo itni doori ka hai, jitna antar mooch ke baal aur pooch ke baal mein hota hai. [There is no comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders. They are as different as the hair of moustache and hair of tail.]" Tomar said, while addressing a gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Kolaras of Madhya Pradesh, on December 30.

The minister further said that Congress leaders would take a long time to become like Modi, adding Congress had collapsed in the country and had been heading towards a decline since 2014.

This remark has added to the ever-growing list of innuendos exchanged between the two national parties.

