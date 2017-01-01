Sunday, Jan 01, 2017 | Last Update : 08:53 PM IST

We're sure people in UP will reject confused SP and opt for BJP, says Naqvi

PTI
Published : Jan 1, 2017, 7:46 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2017, 7:46 pm IST

'People know it is only a political drama and they should rather be attentive to improving the future of coming generations,' he said.

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.
 Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.

Mumbai: Contending that the people of Uttar Pradesh were not interested in family disputes irrelevant to their own plight, BJP on Sunday said the infighting in the Samajwadi Party had made it all the more clear that BJP was the only alternative in the state.

"SP is embroiled in a bitter family dispute which does not interest the people as it does not concern their existing problems due to the incompetent government. People know it is only a political drama and they should rather be attentive to improving the future of coming generations," Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here.

Naqvi was here to inaugurate newly-renovated office of Maharashtra State Haj Committee.

"We are very sure that people will reject this confused party's government in UP and opt for a government that wants to see them develop under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's able leadership," he said.

"The issues on which we will fight the UP polls is a non-performing party and its government, crime and mass corruption," he said.

"Until recently, BJP was the only alternative (in UP), but now people have begun to see very clearly there is simply no alternative other than the BJP," Naqvi said.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav, up polls
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

