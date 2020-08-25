Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020 | Last Update : 04:12 PM IST

154th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,170,942

6,061

Recovered

2,504,047

1,946

Deaths

58,570

24

Maharashtra69339850249022465 Tamil Nadu3853523254566614 Andhra Pradesh3617122688283368 Jammu and Kashmir33007525205624 Karnataka2836651976254810 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1625271465884313 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar123383101362627 Telangana10867084163770 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
  India   25 Aug 2020  A day after tweet controversy, Kapil Sibal says it is not about post but about country
India

A day after tweet controversy, Kapil Sibal says it is not about post but about country

PTI
Published : Aug 25, 2020, 2:00 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2020, 2:00 pm IST

A day after a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Sibal made the remarks in a cryptic tweet.

Union minister Kapil Sibal.
 Union minister Kapil Sibal.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, said on Tuesday that "it is not about a post" but about the country that matters most.

A day after a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Sibal made the remarks in a cryptic tweet.

 

"It's not about a post. It's about my country which matters most," he tweeted, without elaborating.

After the seven-hour meeting of the party's top decision-making body, the CWC urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened and authorised her to effect necessary organisational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party.

It made it clear no one will be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership.

The CWC also resolved that inner-party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or in public fora and all such issues must be raised within the party "in the interest of propriety and discipline".

 

Some senior Congress leaders, including Sibal and Shashi Tharoor, met at their senior colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad's house here on Monday evening after the CWC debated their letter to Sonia Gandhi seeking urgent organisational reforms.

The meeting was also attended by Mukul Wasnik and Manish Tewari, along with some other signatories to the letter who were present in the national capital, sources said.

The leaders discussed the resolution passed at the CWC meeting.

Having a "full time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, devolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution are some of the far-reaching suggestions made by 23 senior Congress leaders in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi to revive the organisation.

 

Sibal had hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Twitter on Monday for a purported remark slamming the letter writers.

Sibal, who is not a part of the CWC, withdrew his tweet a little later after being "informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him".

The Congress also officially denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of "colluding with the BJP".

Former president Rahul Gandhi, it is learnt, launched a sharp attack against the signatories of the letter, questioning their timing as well as the fact they went public with their grievances.

Tags: kapil sibal, indian national congress, congress crisis

Latest From India

File image of the Jammu-Srinagar highway. (PTI)

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway suspended after rains lead to massive landslide

The spot of the building collapse. (ANI)

Raigad building collapse: Two killed, 18 feared trapped under the debris

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File: PTI)

Ex-MP CM Kamal Nath backs Sonia Gandhi to remain as Congress chief

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Dissent growing for over a year, Congress ignored it

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham