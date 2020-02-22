Saturday, Feb 22, 2020 | Last Update : 04:12 AM IST

Sterilisation circular in MP withdrawn

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
The notification also sought compulsory retirement of employees concerned if they still failed to deliver.

Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: A circular issued by Madhya Pradesh government seeking compulsory retirement of officers concerned for not meeting the target on vasectomy has threatened to resurrect the ghost of the emergency-era nasbandi (sterilisation) campaign to haunt Chief Minister Kamal Nath, friend of Sanjay Gandhi, the brain behind the infamous drive.

The state government on Friday launched a damage control exercise to stave off the controversy triggered by the circular by withdrawing the notification dated February 11 as well as shunting out director of National Health Mission Chavi Bhardwaj for the ‘fiasco’.

The circular issued by state government’s National Health Mission director made it mandatory for each officer concerned to ensure sterilisation of at least 5-7 men in a year and directed top district officials and chief medical and health officers to apply ‘no work, no pay’ rule for the male employees who failed to log at least one sterilisation case in 2019-20 financial year ending March.

The circular cited National Family Health Survey-4 report that recorded sharp decline in male sterilization in MP, while suggesting such tough measures.

Bhardwaj, however, denied that any coercive measure has been mooted by the state government on sterilization.

“No targets have been set nor punitive measures are advised from the state,” she told the media.

She was shunted out as officer-on-special duty (OSD) without charges while being shifted to state secretariat.

