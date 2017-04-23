Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan star Parth Samthaan booked under molestation charges

He was booked on molestation complaint filed by a model last month.

Mumbai: Popular Indian television actor Parth Samthaan, who became a household name with the success of the show 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan', was on Sunday booked under Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act in Bangur Nagar.

A 20-year-old model has accused Samthaan of molestation and has registered a complaint at the Bangar Nagar Police Station.

An FIR was filed against the actor under section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, Samthaan had accused former friend and TV producer Vikas Gupta of molestation.