Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan star Parth Samthaan booked under molestation charges

TV actor Parth Samthaan.
Mumbai: Popular Indian television actor Parth Samthaan, who became a household name with the success of the show 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan', was on Sunday booked under Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act in Bangur Nagar.

He was booked on molestation complaint filed by a model last month.

A 20-year-old model has accused Samthaan of molestation and has registered a complaint at the Bangar Nagar Police Station.

An FIR was filed against the actor under section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, Samthaan had accused former friend and TV producer Vikas Gupta of molestation.

