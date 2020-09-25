Friday, Sep 25, 2020 | Last Update : 04:35 PM IST

185th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,816,103

85,919

Recovered

4,752,991

92,317

Deaths

91,740

1,144

Maharashtra128396397321434345 Andhra Pradesh6543855794745558 Tamil Nadu5636915082109076 Karnataka5485574446588331 Uttar Pradesh3742773076115366 Delhi2606232243755123 West Bengal2378692080424606 Odisha196888161044805 Telangana1792461481391070 Bihar174266159700878 Assam165582135141608 Kerala15445898720614 Gujarat1289491093113382 Rajasthan1227201023301352 Haryana118554984101177 Madhya Pradesh115361814752007 Punjab105220814752860 Chhatisgarh9562358833680 Jharkhand7643862945626 Jammu and Kashmir68614480791024 Uttarakhand4440432154501 Goa3055224347360 Puducherry2489519311467 Tripura2378616955245 Himachal Pradesh133869232125 Chandigarh109688342123 Manipur9537736959 Arunachal Pradesh8416607113 Nagaland5730459810 Meghalaya4733252838 Sikkim2447190529 Mizoram158510120
  Entertainment   Music  25 Sep 2020  SP Balasubrahmanyam, the voice of Salman Khan's best songs no more
Entertainment, Music

SP Balasubrahmanyam, the voice of Salman Khan's best songs no more

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 25, 2020, 1:51 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2020, 1:51 pm IST

The news of SPB's death has left millions of his fans devastated

File pic of SP Balasubrahmanyam
 File pic of SP Balasubrahmanyam

Singer and actor SP Balasubrahmanyam, the voice for Salman Khan's most romantic numbers Pehla Pehla  Pyar hai, Mere Rang main, passed away in Chennai. The singer breathed his last at the MGM hospital in Chennai. The 74 year old singer was being treated for multiple health complications after he got himself admitted following coronavirus infection.

The hospital had released a health bulletin last night confirming the news that the singer's health had turned worse and that he was on maximal life support. SP Balasubrahmanyam is survived by his wife Savitri and children Pallavi Subrahmanyam and SP Charan.

 

The news of SPB's death has left millions of his fans devastated. Consoldences have flooded social media after news of his demise got out.

A multi-disciplinary team, comprising specialists from internal medicine, pulmonology and infectious diseases among others, took care of him.

Also, the team actively collaborated with international experts from reputed centres in the United States and the United Kingdom that saw a slew of COVID-19 patients requiring ECMO support.

On September 3, the hospital had said that he was stable, conscious, responsive and continued to show clinical progress and days later it said his condition warranted an extended stay in the ICU requiring ECMO and ventilator support.

 

Balasubrahmanyam, who has to his credit over 40,000 songs, has sung in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Tags: sp balasubrahmanyam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From Entertainment

Deepika Padukone breaks down during Chapaak promotions. — PTI photo

Deepika Padukone may receive NCB summons in drugs case

Uzo Aduba accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for

‘Schitt’s Creek' strikes big at Emmys’, ‘Succession’ tops Awards

“@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Please help!” Payal Ghosh tweeted. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - SCUD Official)

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife trashes #MeToo allegation, says he ensured women always had a safe workplace

Wanda Sykes presents the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program to Dan Harmon for

Hollywood stars could 'virtually' attend the Emmys in their pajamas

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham