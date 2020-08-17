Monday, Aug 17, 2020 | Last Update : 11:27 PM IST

Pandit Jasraj passes away

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 17, 2020, 7:14 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2020, 7:30 pm IST

Jasraj started off as a tabla accompanist with his brother Pandit Pratap Narayan

Pandit Jasraj
 Pandit Jasraj

Pandit Jasraj, Indian classical vocalist is no more. He passed away on Monday. He was 90.

His career spanned 80 years, Pandit Jasraj was a recipient of awards like Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Jasraj started off as a tabla accompanist with his brother Pandit Pratap Narayan.

 

The  Indian classical vocalist died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said.

One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spanning almost eight decades.

Bapuji is no more, his daughter Durga, also a musician, told PTI over phone from Mumbai. She was inconsolable and could not speak any more.

Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country.

With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA, a statement issued by his family said here.

 

May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj ji's family, and the students of Mewati Gharana," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Pandit Jasraj. He took to twitter to offer his condolences.

 

