Legendary musician Annapurna Devi, first wife of Pandit Ravi Shankar, dies at 91

Indian surbahar player of Hindustani classical music breathed her last at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai Saturday.

Ravi Shankar and Annapurna Devi had separated after two decades of marriage. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Mumbai: Legendary musician Annapurna Devi died at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai Saturday, hospital officials said.

She was 91.

She passed away at 3.51 am. She was suffering from age-related issues for the past few years, hospital officials said.

Annapurna Devi was an Indian surbahar player of Hindustani classical music and she was the daughter and disciple of Allauddin Khan.

She was married to sitar maestro Ravi Shankar.