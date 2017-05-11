The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 11, 2017 | Last Update : 10:16 AM IST

Entertainment, Music

'You guys are the coolest': Justin Bieber thanks fans at Mumbai concert

PTI
Published : May 11, 2017, 9:14 am IST
Updated : May 11, 2017, 9:15 am IST

The spell-bound audience continued to sway to his tunes as he belted out hits from his new album.

Justin Bieber received an amazing response from the fans at the concert.
 Justin Bieber received an amazing response from the fans at the concert.

Mumbai: The crowded DY Patil Stadium erupted in cheers as Justin Bieber arrived.

Around 8 p.m., the singer took to the stage amid a stunning display of fireworks.

The spell-bound audience continued to sway to the tunes of the international pop sensation as he belted out hits from his new album.

"I just want to remind you. No matter who you are, how old you are, where you're from, you have a purpose...It's a privilege to be here. And I'll be back. Thank you all for coming and taking out time," the 23-year-old said before singing his penultimate track 'Purpose'.

He kickstarted his concert with hit numbers like 'Where Are You Now', 'Mark My Words' and kept the momentum going till the closing track, 'Sorry.'

Dressed in casual white t-shirt and black shorts, the Canadian singer was supported by backup dancers throughout his performance.

The singer performed songs like 'Love yourself', 'Baby', 'Company', 'No sense', 'Right now', 'As long As You Love Me', 'Let Me Love You'.

The crowd swayed and matched steps with Bieber, crooning with him on his hit numbers.

The excitement at the stadium reached its peak as Bieber addressed the crowd saying, "You guys are the coolest. Hope you're ready to have the best night."

He even brought out a guitar to perform 'Cold Water' which was met with thunderous response.

Four Indian kids joined him and danced on 'Children'. He hugged all of them and had a quick interaction with them after the performance.

Towards the end of his performance, he asked the crowd to chant 'Mumbai... Mumbai... Mumbai'.

Bieber's performance was jazzed up with 600 moving lights, 300 square metres of LED displays and a stunning display of firecrackers.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aayush Sharma, Arjun Rampal with two daughters, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora with their son Arhaan, Anurag Basu, Poonam Dhillon, Raveena Tandon, Urvashi Rautela and many more showed up at the concert.

Tags: justin bieber, alia bhatt, justin bieber india, sorry
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Justin Bieber buys himself a coffee from mall; plays football on Mumbai streets!

2

Sara Tendulkar has a major fangirl moment with Justin Bieber

3

B'town celebs get Bieber fever; show up at their glam best

4

You could be commuting in a flying taxi by 2020

5

Xiaomi to bring Redmi 4 to India on May 16

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham