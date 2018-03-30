The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 30, 2018 | Last Update : 03:17 PM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Baaghi 2 movie review: Tried and tested potboiler

THE ASIAN AGE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published : Mar 30, 2018, 2:41 pm IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2018, 2:40 pm IST

Ahmed Khan has designed high octane action for the film which is enough to cater masses but the film has nothing much to offer.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.
 Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.
Rating:

Director: Ahmed Khan

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Deepak Dobrial, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and others

Perhaps, it’s is the best work of choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan so far. His earlier directorial ventures Lakeer: Forbidden Lines (2004) and Fool and Final (2007) sank without a trace but Baaghi 2 is a decent effort from him. But leaving that aside, with the most obvious heroic act of the protagonist backed up with the cliche melodramatic love story, Baaghi 2 is pretentious and staged.

Captain Ranveer Pratap Singh (Tiger Shroff) comes to Goa to find his ex lover Neha’s (Disha Patani) missing daughter Rhea. Married to a businessman Shekhar (Darshan Kumar), Neha lives an unhappy life with her husband and a drug addict brother-in-law Sunny (Prateik Babbar).

ACP ‘LSD’ Loha Singh Dhul (Randeep Hooda) investigates this kidnapping case while a local car company owner Usman (Deepak Dobrial) helps Ranveer to solve the mystery.

Though, the film has cliché moments throughout. A love story with 2-3 fancy songs, an item number(horrible version of Madhuri Dixit’s cult Ek Do Teen featuring Jacqueline Fernandez), piping hot stunts and unpredictable twists that are enough to cater masses but again such Bollywood films has nothing much to offer. “Aakhir ek ladki hi har ladai ki wajah hoti hai.” Wonder, it was a revenge of an army officer or a model? Watch out for Tiger’s striptease show for 144 minutes.

Director Ahmed Khan bounces back after 2007 but for good. He certainly did a better job than director Sabbir Khan who helmed the first Baaghi that starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The film was a commercial hit but faced the wrath of critics. However, Baaghi 2 is no less but it surpises here and there especially at the interval. It has a mildly engaging plot and some good performances. Ahmed Khan has also designed high octane action for the film which looks unrealistic on screen.

Tiger Shroff has some really good action to show in this one. With blood dripping from all over his body. the one man show is quite a whistle worthy. He has worked on his acting skills too but still a long way to go. His dance and stunts overshadows his bad acting, enough to be in a commercial league! Disha Patani looks damn pretty but her flat face doesn’t offer much.

Prateik Babbar is so so impressive as a brash drug addict. He is born to do this role. You’ll see the same attitude in him of Tommy aka Shahid Kapoor in Udta Punjab. Deepak Dobrial has a short role but impresses even then in this ensemble. Manoj Bajpayee never let you down. He owns his character be it whoever. Randeep Hooda shines too bright especially with his colourful outfits, hippyish stylish and some funny dialogues, he is like an air of a fresh breath. Darshan Kumar is about average. He should avoid English dialogues on screen.

Baaghi 2 is one of those masala entertainers that can be watched once over popcorn. A perfect massy flick away from the quality cinema.

Tags: baaghi 2, tiger shroff, disha patani
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Can we live in space? Can humans live on moon or Mars colony?

2

Here are 5 must haves if you’re vacationing this summer

3

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

4

Is Ben Affleck in a 'committed relationship' with Lindsay Shookus?

5

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

more

Editors' Picks

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

more

ALSO FROMLife

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

The nerve-wrecking match concluded with BHC team as winners of the prestigious SCP Cup 10 Goal Polo Championship. (All photos: ARC)

Southern Command Polo Cup 2018: Army performs motorcycle stunts for the Cup's 71st year

From tailoring to trench coats to umbrellas, sneakers and bizarre designs Tokyo Fashion Week showcased innovative styles. (Photos: AP)

Tokyo Fashion Week showcases ecclectic mix of trendy and bizarre

From rhinos showing a peak in numbers in India, to a cat being reunited with owner after 12 years, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham