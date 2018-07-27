The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 27, 2018 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 movie review: Too many characters, no motive

THE ASIAN AGE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published : Jul 27, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2018, 9:53 am IST

Sanjay Dutt’s screen time is too less to feel his presence in the film especially in the first half.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster posters.
 Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster posters.

Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangada Singh, Mahie Gill, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi, Deepak Tijori, Nafisa Ali and others

The tale of vengeance, betrayal and lust gets bigger and better with its third instalment but director Tigmanshu Dhulia clearly misses the bulls’ eye this time. With focus on making it of great scale and much grandeur unlike the previous two, SBG 3 loses its motive every now and then.

The introduction of ‘infinite’ characters till the interval point just makes the plot even more complex.

Uday (Sanjay Dutt) owns a club in London and is madly in love with the local dancer Suhani (Chitrangada Singh) who stays in Boondigarh. While his marriage is on the rocks, he plans to move to India. Hailing from a royal family, Uday is son to Raja sa (Kabir Bedi) and Rani sa (Nafisa Ali). His younger brother Vijay (Deepak Tijori) lusts Suhani to the brim.

Saheb (Jimmy Sheirgill) completes his tenure in jail and plans his forthcoming election campaign. His first wife Madhavi (Mahie Gill) wants to kill Saheb to aquire political power. His second wife Ranjana (Soha Ali Khan) has devoted her life to alcohol.

When Uday and Saheb collide, what happens next forms the rest of the crux of the film.

Tigmanshu has some great films to his credits in the past and SBG franchise is one of them. Keeping the commercial factor in mind, the third part is no close to perfection. Sanjay Dutt’s larger-than-life image is a mere visual treat on screen and no asset to the film. The predictability is higher than the suspense created by the director. The climax seems to be haywire with the murder out of the blue.

Sanjay Dutt’s screen time is too less to feel his presence in the film especially in the first half. Director is too busy showing the dynamics of a political family and introducing random characters which seem to have no purpose at all. Sanjay looks too old and his face is puffy for reasons best known to him (probably because he is consuming enough liquor in the film).

Mahie Gill looks sultry and does justice to her grey shade role. Chitrangada Singh is good as Sanjay’s love interest. Her mujras are to die for. Soha Ali Khan, Deepak Tijori, Kabir Bedi (doppelganger of some Chinese guy) and Nafisa Ali have nothing much to do in the film. Jimmy Sheirgill shines out in the ensemble. He looks the most dedicated to the film than the rest.

SBG 3 is complex but not enjoyable. It is perhaps the weakest film of the franchise. Don’t seek a surprise factor because there is none.

Tags: saheb biwi aur gangster 3

MOST POPULAR

1

She told us in ‘Nick’ of time: Ali confirms Priyanka’s marriage made her quit Bharat

2

Amelia Earhart mystery solved: Here’s what has been revealed

3

10 signs your house is haunted, says paranormal investigator

4

Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it’s turn on, ultimate bonding experience

5

Cop mistakes cycling champ for fan, knocks him off bike during Tour de France

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham