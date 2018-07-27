Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 movie review: Too many characters, no motive

Sanjay Dutt’s screen time is too less to feel his presence in the film especially in the first half.

Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangada Singh, Mahie Gill, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi, Deepak Tijori, Nafisa Ali and others

The tale of vengeance, betrayal and lust gets bigger and better with its third instalment but director Tigmanshu Dhulia clearly misses the bulls’ eye this time. With focus on making it of great scale and much grandeur unlike the previous two, SBG 3 loses its motive every now and then.

The introduction of ‘infinite’ characters till the interval point just makes the plot even more complex.

Uday (Sanjay Dutt) owns a club in London and is madly in love with the local dancer Suhani (Chitrangada Singh) who stays in Boondigarh. While his marriage is on the rocks, he plans to move to India. Hailing from a royal family, Uday is son to Raja sa (Kabir Bedi) and Rani sa (Nafisa Ali). His younger brother Vijay (Deepak Tijori) lusts Suhani to the brim.

Saheb (Jimmy Sheirgill) completes his tenure in jail and plans his forthcoming election campaign. His first wife Madhavi (Mahie Gill) wants to kill Saheb to aquire political power. His second wife Ranjana (Soha Ali Khan) has devoted her life to alcohol.

When Uday and Saheb collide, what happens next forms the rest of the crux of the film.

Tigmanshu has some great films to his credits in the past and SBG franchise is one of them. Keeping the commercial factor in mind, the third part is no close to perfection. Sanjay Dutt’s larger-than-life image is a mere visual treat on screen and no asset to the film. The predictability is higher than the suspense created by the director. The climax seems to be haywire with the murder out of the blue.

Sanjay Dutt’s screen time is too less to feel his presence in the film especially in the first half. Director is too busy showing the dynamics of a political family and introducing random characters which seem to have no purpose at all. Sanjay looks too old and his face is puffy for reasons best known to him (probably because he is consuming enough liquor in the film).

Mahie Gill looks sultry and does justice to her grey shade role. Chitrangada Singh is good as Sanjay’s love interest. Her mujras are to die for. Soha Ali Khan, Deepak Tijori, Kabir Bedi (doppelganger of some Chinese guy) and Nafisa Ali have nothing much to do in the film. Jimmy Sheirgill shines out in the ensemble. He looks the most dedicated to the film than the rest.

SBG 3 is complex but not enjoyable. It is perhaps the weakest film of the franchise. Don’t seek a surprise factor because there is none.