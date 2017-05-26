The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 26, 2017 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Sachin: A Billion Dreams movie review - Master Blaster's life on silver screen is amazing

THE ASIAN AGE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published : May 26, 2017, 9:45 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 9:47 am IST

It is a good watch, but at the end, it's a documentary which is a compilation of his real-life footages.

Sachin Tendulkar in his docu-drama 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams.'
 Sachin Tendulkar in his docu-drama 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams.'
Rating:

Director: James Erskine

Cast: Sachin Tendulkar, his family, friends and Indian cricket team

Sachin Tendulkar is not a name, but it is an emotion. Director James Erskine brings for you all an emotional documentation of Sachin's journey on celluloid, right from his childhood to becoming India's most celebrated player, his failures as an Indian captain to winning the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai against Sri Lanka and much more.

These 133 minutes of Sachin's journey is a good effort by the entire team. Featuring Sachin himself along with his family members and close friends, the docu-drama is interesting enough to hold the viewers. Credit should be given to the technical team of the film which was able to bring out the correct emotions from the highlights of his interesting life. Music by A R Rahman is average.

James Erskine has touched upon several issues like his bad phase when his name appeared in the match-fixing controversy, his health issues due to over-practice, how he resigned from the Indian captaincy and later fulfilled his dream by winning the World Cup in 2011 at his home ground, Mumbai, that are noticeable.

The documentary is very well researched with the titbits of his life. His wife Anjali, kids Sara and Arjun, close friends, parents and siblings played an important role in the film. Their real-life footages just add more beauty to the film. The film also showcases his emotional bond with his father, coach and kids that will leave you in tears. Sachin's retirement speech in the climax will give you goosebumps.

Unlike the biopics made on M S Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin: A Billion Dreams is much more engaging since it is a factual presentation of his life with all real-life characters on a big canvas.

It is amazing to see Sachin's life on silver screen which is played by several good actors in the docu-drama.

All said and done, but again, his life story surely deserves a standing ovation, but doesn't need a documentary to be presented into a film for celluloid. There were reports that the director and the makers of the film wanted to make a proper biopic on Sachin but the Master Blaster wasn't keen for the idea and hence decided to make a documentary.

Overall, it is a good watch but at the end, it's a documentary which is a compilation of his real-life footages. The idea of promoting it as a film is a little weird. It is like any other documentary made on several sportspersons that are available online. Or perhaps it's Sachin's vast popularity across the globe that the director thought of the idea of making it.

Tags: sachin tendulkar, sachin a billion dreams, movie review, sachin biopic
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Missing Shah Rukh Khan fans traced outside Mannat

2

Fake WannaCry apps clogging PlayStore

3

Cannabis extract can help cut seizures in epileptic kids

4

Sachin premiere: Virat shows enthusiasm for joint media session; Anushka blatantly refuses

5

Uttar Pradesh: Muslims to participate in Yoga Day event

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham