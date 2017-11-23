The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 23, 2017 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Thank You For Your Service review: Impactful and unsettling

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHWIN VINAYAN
Published : Nov 23, 2017, 9:38 am IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2017, 9:40 am IST

The film stars Miles Teller, Beulah Koale, Haley Bennett, Joe Cole, Amy Schumer, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Scott Haze in the lead roles.

A still from the film.
 A still from the film.
Rating:

Director: Jason Hall

Cast: Miles Teller, Beulah Koale, Haley Bennett, Joe Cole, Amy Schumer, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Scott Haze

Jason Hall, writer of the very dramatic American Sniper, also based on the American military, chose to keep the drama at bay, when it came to his directorial debut.

Adam Schumann (Miles Teller), Solo Aeiti (Beulah Koale) and Billy Waller (Joe Cole), were among the American troopers stationed in Iraq in 2007. The three witness the death of brothers in uniform during their time, only to return to dysfunctional relationships. The trio’s plummet to PTSD (Post Trauma and Stress Disorder) through the course of their attempt to gel in with civilian life, forms the crux of the story.

Jason, who had all the arsenal at his disposal to make a melodramatic, over-drawn biopic, chose to keep matters straightforward, to such unnerving tenacity, that one can’t help but feel uncomfortable.

Human tendency to respond extremely to deaths has seldom been as appropriately addressed. Three armymen, who’ve seen deaths, some they might inadvertently been responsible for, are left paralysed in trauma and purported accountability.

Their aversion towards but subsequent embracement of the idea of taking help for their troubles of the mind is a better testimony on how mental health is a threat to even the ones with purported physical fitness.

The film is devoid of theatrics, which renders its pace lackadaisical and the drama, internalised. Jason Hall never intended for his audience to be entertained and the fact that they leave the movie unsettles is the success he might have desired. The dialogues are relatable, and most of the film is covered via inter-personal conversations. Save for the two war-ridden scenes set to the backdrop of Iraq, for a film mounted on a scale as big as this, Thank You For Your Service is a brutally real take on a grossly tabooed issue.

Miles Teller is no movie to evocative performances, and his turn as the traumatised army veteran, is probably reminiscent of his turn in Whiplash, for the sheer vulnerability he manages to bring forward. However, the film’s breakout performer is Beulah Koale, the New Zealand born actor of Samoan descent. Beulah’s turn as the veteran severely traumatised by the death of a trooper, dealing with acute memory loss and coping issues is explosive, to put it lightly, the actor’s response to major stimuli through the film’s predominantly long shots are so natural that one can’t be blamed for empathetically wanting to reach out for the actor himself out of concern. This is one man who deserves to be in more movies.

Joe Cole in a brief role is heartbreaking and effective. Likewise, Amy Schumar in an uncharacteristically sombre performance leaves a lasting mark. Haley Bennett and Keisha Castle-Hughes, as the spouses of troubled veterans, might fail the Bechdel test if they were to have scenes together. Despite playing second fiddles in a predominantly male-dominated story, their performances are impactful and indispensable.

Thank You For Your Service is as much an allegory on the futility of war, as it is about the gravely under-explored mental health awareness, worldwide. And where best to start than on the lives of armymen, a fraternity associated with their predominant masculinity, one where mental illnesses are perceivedly emasculating. This was one story that needed to be told.

Tags: miles teller, thank you for your service

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's how the Uber data breach happened

2

Brazil may ban all abortions even in cases of rape victims, danger to mother's life

3

Lot of things got cut; response kind of bummed me out: Jason Momoa on 'Justice League'

4

The Ashes: Glenn Maxwell called in as cover for injury doubt David Warner

5

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to fifth spot

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham