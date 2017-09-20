The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 20, 2017 | Last Update : 08:07 PM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Newton movie review: A display of Rajkummar Rao's finesse

THE ASIAN AGE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published : Sep 20, 2017, 7:01 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2017, 7:01 pm IST

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Anjali Patil, Pankaj Tripathii, Raghuvir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles.

A still from the film.
 A still from the film.
Rating:

Director: Amit Masurkar

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Anjali Patil, Pankaj Tripathii, Raghuvir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra

In the times, where Bollywood is making its effort towards social awakening, director Amit Masurkar brings you all a story of honesty and corruption. Newton is a decent satire on the dance of democracy in India especially in the naxal affected areas of Chattisgarh but its purpose seems to get lost towards the end of it.

Nutan Kumar aka Newton (Rajkummar Rao) is a middle class government clerk from Chattisgarh who is assigned to conduct a fair election in the Maoist hit region as a presiding officer by a commanding officer Sanjai Mishra. Loknath (Raghuvir Yadav), a government officer and Malko (Anjali Patil), a local teacher join Newton to help him. They meet an egoistic para-military commander Aatma Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) who accompanies on the way to guard them.

As soon as Newton and his team reach the allotted polling booth, he hits the brim of surprises. With a population of merely 76 villagers in the region, Newton tries to convince them to vote for their preferred politician but amidst all this Aatma Singh forbids them from voting. Will Newton be able to get their votes is what the film is all about.

Director Amit Masurkar definitely tells a brave story with a big heart but loses out on its grip every now and then. Set in the Maoist region of Chattisgarh, Newton is more of a personal rivalry between a presiding officer and a para-militant than an actual revelation of a dysfunctional voting system. Newton is an average attempt in the genre of political satires in the last couple of years but it could have been a much better portrayal of the bloodied Maoist area. It is not necessary to show naxalites or an attack on the on-going voting but the journey of Newton looks like a preachy tale of a cynically honest officer. Completing the voting at gunpoint looked very silly in the climax. However, the film also raises important questions on the importance of the electoral system in a humorous manner.

Producer Aanand L Rai has surely got an eye to invest in content driven films and Newton is one of them but the film ridiculously lacks commercial viability. Newton is for a certain set of audiences who actually are disinterested in watching a commercial political satire like Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The film is shot well in the wide jungles of Chattisgarh.

The man who played a helpless person trapped in a lonely flat in Trapped early this year, Rajkummar Rao, gives a performance worth a standing ovation yet again in this one. Undoubtedly, this too ranks as one of his best performances among others like Shahid, Queen and Citylights. He portrays the correct amount of earnest eagerness to get the votes in the naxal prone region. Pankaj Tripathi looks good in the role of a militant and does justice while showing off his grumpy face. Raghuvir Yadav adds comic tinge to a serious narrative. Anjali Patil looks apt in the role of a local. Her state of aloofness towards the naxal threats resonates with us. Sanjay Mishra passes off in a blink of an eye in literally just two major scenes with Rajkummar Rao.

You might leave the theatres enlightened but the only thing you’ll take away home is Rajkummar Rao’s finesse.

Tags: rajkummar rao, newton

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

AP CM releases 'People First' mobile app for grievance redressal

2

Is world ending for real on Sept 23? Maybe science has another answer

3

Owner shocked to find pet parrot responsible for ordering mystery package online

4

We need to come together to build a brave world: Priyanka gives address at UN, presents award

5

Owner buries dead cat, similar looking feline comes back

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

International cosplayer Jonathan Stryker celebrated Disney week on his Instagram page. (All photos: Jonathan Stryker Instagram)

This cosplayer nailed the looks and expressions of Disney male leads

Nation gears to celebrate with theatrical and colourful pandals. (All photos: AP)

Nation prepares for Durga Puja 2017 in full swing

London Fashion Week sees Italian glamour and London street style over the weekend. (All images: AP)

London Fashion Week 2017: Burberry, Armani, Versus among others shine over the weekend

Over 6 million people are expected to attend the world's largest beer festival. (Photos: AP)

Millions flock to Munich for Oktoberfest 2017

Fire-tamers from several countries showcased their most dangerous tricks for almost two hours at Belarus Fire Festival

Playing with fire in Belarus

Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 Winter Festive concluded on Thursday as designers Tena Durrani, Nauman Arfeen, Saira Shakira, Adnan Pardesy, Maheen Khan showcased their latest collections. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Fashion Week celebrates ethnic wear with bold reforms

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham