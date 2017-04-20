The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 | Last Update : 05:12 PM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Maatr movie review: Raveena Tandon's performance steals the show

THE ASIAN AGE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published : Apr 20, 2017, 4:34 pm IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2017, 4:33 pm IST

Raveena's screen presence, personality, the way she projects her character, her facial expressions are top notch.

Raveena Tandon in 'Maatr.'
 Raveena Tandon in 'Maatr.'
Rating:

Director: Ashtar Sayed

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Madhur Mittal, Alisha Khan, Divya Jagdale, Anurag Arora

‘Neerja’, ‘Akira’, ‘Begum Jaan’, ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, so many female-centric stories in the past one year…and seems like, along with the Indian filmmakers, the audience is ready to see heroic tales of women and ‘Maatr’ is one of them too.

Director Ashtar Sayed’s debut film, ‘Maatr’, is an eye-opener of sorts in today’s misogynistic society where preconceived notions about how women should carry themselves still exist. Starring Raveena Tandon, this film primarily revolves around the menacing issue of gang rape set rightly in the heart of Delhi, an Indian state that is most notorious for abuse against women.

Vidya (Raveena Tandon), a school teacher resides in Delhi with her husband and a young daughter Tia (Alisha Khan). Her marriage is on the rocks but she still tries to pacify it for her daughter. Vidya’s life changes upside down when a bunch of local ruffians attack Tia and her, while they were driving back from the latter’s annual function in school. Apurva Malik (Madhur Mittal), a rich spoilt lad and CM’s son, along with his goon gang, rape Vidya and Tia. Soon after, they kill Tia and leave her body on the city highway.

Jayant Shroff (Anurag Arora), a tough cop makes an entry to solve the mystery but he steps back under political pressure. Vidya recovers and decides to seek revenge from Apurva and his gang. Ritu (Divya Jagdale), Vidya’s best friend helps her in this game of justice denied. How Vidya emerges a winner is what ‘Maatr’ all about!

Ashtar Sayed’s directorial debut tracks the journey of a mother seeking revenge for her daughter’s gang rape and subsequent murder. The movie is perhaps a reflection of the society and the upbringing of a huge male population who still look down upon women and treat them as mere sexual objects. For a novice, Ashtar has done a brilliant job. Kudos to writers Michael Pellico and Mishkka Shekhawat for sensitively handling the grieve subject without compromising on the ghastly truth behind these acts of pure evil. The interesting part of the film is that the plot of the film is nothing extraordinary but it is the great performances, gripping subject line and apt execution that makes ‘Maatr’ a must watch.

If you thought you have seen it all from Raveena Tandon, think again. She pumps in so much life into the film that it is her performance that steals the show. Her screen presence, her personality, the way she projects her character, her facial expressions are top notch. Turning your eyes elsewhere will be criminal when she is on screen in the film. Kudos to Madhur Mittal, the antagonist, who makes you feel disgusted throughout, that’s the beauty of his villainous character. Not undermining the efforts of other talents who make the film, as a whole, a very gratifying watch. Divya Jagdale, Anurag Arora, Alisha Khan were too good in their respective roles. They deliver a power-packed performance in crucial scenes of the film.

The biggest hiccup of the film is its background score which is abrupt. The sound department should be surely blamed for it. Also, how easily Raveena takes revenge from each and every member of the brat group, even killing the CM of the state despite high security is slightly indigestible but bearable. The film may remind you of Raveena’s earlier films ‘Jaago’ and ‘Daman’ in bits and pieces, considering the subject, but ‘Maatr’ is a very modern age film. Watching ‘Maatr’ should definitely be on your to-do list this weekend.

Tags: raveena tandon, maatr, movie review
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

MP tribals suggested 'Gofan' squad for Kashmiri stone pelters

2

Even before its release, Salman's Tubelight already raked in 227 crores

3

Gandhi stamps sold for record 500,000 pounds at auction in UK

4

Serena Williams confirms pregnancy rumours on Snapchat

5

Forget complex PINs on debit card, go the fingerprint way

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham