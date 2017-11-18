The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 | Last Update : 09:03 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Given that rain does not spoil the game again, India will hope to turn things around and make a comeback, having already lost half their side.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 3: Hosts aim to bounce back amidst rain fear
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

S Durga movie review: The ugly dance of toxic masculinity

THE ASIAN AGE. | SUPARNA SHARMA
Published : Nov 18, 2017, 1:15 am IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2017, 6:45 am IST

S Durga shows a face of India that’s neither susheel, nor sundar, nor sanskari.

S Durga movie poster
 S Durga movie poster
Rating:

Cast: Rajshri Deshpande, Kannan Nayar, Sujeesh KS, Baiju Netto, Arun Sol, Vedh, Bilas Nair, Nistar Ahamed, Sujith Koyikkal, Vishnu Jith
Director: Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

Sexy Durga, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s third film, was shot in one night without a screenplay or a written story. But since completion, its life in Indian theatres has been scripted by the official moral police that now decides what we can and can’t watch.

S Durga, which has been honoured and celebrated at international festivals more than any other Indian film — a claim made at the film’s screening in Delhi earlier this week that I have not verified — was allowed screening at MAMI (Mumbai film festival) in October after, on the insistence of the Censor Board, it reduced Sexy to its initial “S”, and cut out some “vulgar” words.

Here’s a list of international awards S Durga has won till now:

  • Hivos Tiger Award for best feature film at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam, Netherlands  
  • Golden Apricot for best feature film in Yerevan, Armenia
  • Best international feature in Guanajuato, Mexico
  • Best feature film in the Geneva International Film Festival
  • Asia Pacific Screen Awards nomination for best director
  • Young jury award for best film in Pesaro International Film Festival, Italy
  • Special jury award for music & direction in Cinemajove, Valencia, Spain
  • Jury award for best cinematography, Zerkalo, Tarkovsky Film Festival, Russia
  • Special jury mention at MAMI (Mumbai Film Festival)

The 13-member jury watching 178 films to choose 20 for Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) obviously chose it to be screened in Goa.

However, the information and broadcasting ministry, under the supervision of Smriti Irani, has, in its supreme wisdom, unilaterally overruled the decision of the jury it set up and decided that S Durga, along with Ravi Jadhav’s Marathi film, Nude, are not to be shown at the Goa film festival which begins on November 20. No explanation was offered.

How much Ms Irani understands cinema that doesn’t revolve around a saas and her bahu I neither know, nor do I care. But given her proclivity for creating false, hypocritical, offensive narratives about a sundar, susheel, sanskari Bharat where women are not sexually abused or harassed, we should not be surprised by her decision.  

But judge for yourself if we should be angry as hell.

Durga, a goddess sculpted with  clay and hay, appears on the screen. A red cloth is covering her face and she is being carried by men.

Soon bare-chested men in red-saffron dhotis, with strings of rudraksh dangling from their necks, arrive. The camera stays with these men, moving around, listening to the drum’s beat, at times peering at a man who is in a trance, his neck limp with ecstasy, and yet his body in a frenzy — it’s swaying, arms flailing despite a larger man trying to contain him.

It’s a sweaty, exotic, heady ritual that keeps intensifying to the point where men present themselves to have their cheeks pierced with thin metal rods, and soon a few chosen ones are pieced with hooks — six in most cases — and hung to dangle in front of a van carrying the deity.

This sequence, capturing the Garudan Thookkam (Eagle hanging) ritual performed by devotees of Kali, is long and shot in documentary style. No words are spoken and we too are in a trance-like state — steadily getting high and uneasy listening to the hypnotic drum beat and watching this bizarre, self-flagellating expression of devotion to a goddess.

For a long time we see no women. And then the camera pans to them — they are at a distance, away from the sanctum sanctorum of this cultish, macho, righteous insanity.

This long, troubling scene sets off what happens next, in the same city, on the same night, after the deity has been burnt.

A guy on a bike drops Kabeer (Kannan Nayar) to where Durga (Rajshri Deshpande) has been waiting for him, by a road.

Kabeer and Durga seem to be in a rush to flee,  to get somewhere, urgently, away from someone.

Kabeer tries to wave down cars, to hitch a ride to the railway station. A Maruti van stops.

There are two men in the van, sitting in front. On the dashboard of their van sits a small Durga statue being venerated, constantly, by a light that changes from red to blue to green with each blink.  

Kabeer and Durga are quiet, nervous. They sit hugging a bag. We sense their vulnerability and then we catch the tone of the two men as they begin asking intrusive questions.

One man thrusts a water bottle towards Durga, insisting that she drinks from it. Kabeer murmurs something. He’s trying to shield Durga and not to offend the men.

It’s dark outside and inside the car. We don’t see faces properly and yet we sense malignancy in this man’s insistence.

The car lights up only when a vehicle from the opposite direction, on high beam, blinds the driver, momentarily showing us a pair of eyes, a grin, an expression, conjuring a mix of anxiety and fear that this may not be a casual ride to the railway station.

A loud, urgent, desperate cacophony begins in our heads — get out, jump, walk, run. Are you stupid, don’t you see what’s so obvious to us? Don’t you sense the threat? And just then, the men say something, do something and the threat kind of dissipates. Now they seem crass, but not malicious. But there it is again — a predatory coaxing, a wanton, illicit comment.

Kabeer and Durga sense it too. And the moment they get an opportunity, they escape. But the two men on a scooter who accost them seem worse, scarier. And then the van arrives again, now with two more men, and their aggressively protective attitude towards Kabeer and Durga seems at once comforting, dubious.

The toxic masculinity in the car has doubled now, squeezing Kabeer and Durga in between. And soon the van assumes a life of its own, transforming into a scary, psychedelic predator.

S Durga is a road thriller but it uses the genre’s plot devices and the intensifying, claustrophobic rhythm of imminent threat to a different effect.

Here the fear, the possibilities, the anticipation of the unknown generates a foreboding that’s scarily real.

The trauma of being at strangers’ mercy, watching men who get high on the increasing vulnerability of another touches a nerve that throbs in the guts of most Indian men and women — the nightmare of being alone on a deserted road at night. And the ensuing nightmare of taking someone’s help.

S Durga tells us very little about the people in the van. Yet, with each plot twist, each encounter, it strips these men — and others who appear to harass or just turn away — revealing a scary side, while never quite making their intent known.

What’s clear, however, is that these men, who were paralysed and could barely squeak in the face of power in uniform, can obscure their impotency, insignificance only by torturing another. That’s the only way they can experience, feel their existence.

Nothing that the men in the van do or say to Kabeer and Durga could qualify as criminal, and yet the dance — reminiscent of the opening sequence — of unbridled, toxic masculinity, this time around a woman they don’t hold up high on their heads, but like to watch squirm, cry, are moments when humanity bares its ugliest face.

S Durga is a difficult film to watch. And having watched it, it’s disturbing and stays with you for a while because it is disturbing real.

In 2015, addressing the Women in the World Summit, Smriti Irani, then the HRD minister said, “Women in India are not told what to wear. They are not dictated how to wear anything.”

But some women, when in power, feel entitled to decide which stories about Indian women can be told, and which ones are best kept a family secret.

S Durga shows a face of India that’s neither susheel, nor sundar, nor sanskari.

It’s just real.

And reality, it seems, bites Ms Irani.

Tags: s durga, rajshri deshpande, kannan nayar, sanal kumar sasidharan

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope gets a white-and-yellow Lamborghini to auction for charity

2

Jutice League Movie Review: Too much noise, very little substance

3

Man who mistreats women is not oversexed: Angelina Jolie gives powerful speech at UN

4

Ashes series 2017: Australia recall Tim Paine to Test squad

5

BHU prof develops 'Har Har Mahadev' app which blocks porn sites

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham