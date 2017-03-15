The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 15, 2017 | Last Update : 08:26 PM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Trapped movie review: Crisp narrative flanked by Rajkummar's one man show

THE ASIAN AGE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published : Mar 15, 2017, 8:04 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2017, 8:04 pm IST

The film, Vikramaditya Motwane's first directorial since 'Lootera,' stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

A still from 'Trapped'.
 A still from 'Trapped'.
Rating:

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Geetanjali Thapa

When a film stars such a phenomenal actor as Rajkummar Rao, expectations rise automatically and there is no doubt that he shines bright in Trapped. Director Vikramaditya Motwane gives a sixer yet again after Lootera.

Shaurya (Rajkummar Rao) secretly admires his colleague Noorie (Geetanjali Thapa) and confesses his love for her just two days before her marriage. Noorie agrees to marry Shaurya and meanwhile, Shaurya hunts a flat to stay post marriage. He finds an empty flat in an isolated building situated in the heart of the city. 

Shaurya shifts to his new flat and incidentally locks himself inside it while the key remains outside. How he finds ways to escape from the isolated flat is what Trapped is all about. Will he able to come out of the flat on his own or will someone help him is for the viewers to find.

With Trapped, director Vikramaditya Motwane proves yet again his craft of realistic filmmaking. He made the Trapped character look so convincing that you will feel the pain of being stuck alone. 102 minutes of presentation will make you struggle alongside Shaurya in his quest for survival despite having no basic amenities in the flat. Telling a story of a person stuck in a flat struggling to come out isn't an easy job.

The man who played a helpless person trapped in a lonely flat, Rajkummar Rao, gives a performance worth a standing ovation. Undoubtedly, this ranks as one of his best performances among others like Shahid, Queen and Citylights. He portrays the correct amount of earnest eagerness to get out of the flat, fighting his fear of rats and ways of seeking help by every possible means. 

Few scenes are disturbing but have so much intensity that they will give you goosebumps. Especially, when his thirst forces him to quench it by drinking his own urine, killing a pigeon to eat his meat, eating insects and chasisng the rat in the flat etc. The scenes are aesthetically shot. Geetanjali Thapa is good in her cameo role. 

Also, it’s a myth that a superstar can only save a film. Tapped breaks the barrier for winning hearts with its content. It is so difficult for the reviewer to find a flaw. Overall, Trapped is a brilliant film with a crisp narrative that will keep you glued till the last frame. 

Tags: vikramaditya motwane, rajkummar rao, trapped
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

You can actually get smarter by eating ice cream for breakfast

2

Babul Supriyo is vice-president of FIFA U-17 World Cup LOC

3

Costumes burnt to ashes after vandals put Padmavati sets on fire

4

What caused 'snowball Earth'?

5

Australia: Police fine man for playing Pokemon Go while driving son to school

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham