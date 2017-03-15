Trapped movie review: Crisp narrative flanked by Rajkummar's one man show

The film, Vikramaditya Motwane's first directorial since 'Lootera,' stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Geetanjali Thapa

When a film stars such a phenomenal actor as Rajkummar Rao, expectations rise automatically and there is no doubt that he shines bright in Trapped. Director Vikramaditya Motwane gives a sixer yet again after Lootera.

Shaurya (Rajkummar Rao) secretly admires his colleague Noorie (Geetanjali Thapa) and confesses his love for her just two days before her marriage. Noorie agrees to marry Shaurya and meanwhile, Shaurya hunts a flat to stay post marriage. He finds an empty flat in an isolated building situated in the heart of the city.

Shaurya shifts to his new flat and incidentally locks himself inside it while the key remains outside. How he finds ways to escape from the isolated flat is what Trapped is all about. Will he able to come out of the flat on his own or will someone help him is for the viewers to find.

With Trapped, director Vikramaditya Motwane proves yet again his craft of realistic filmmaking. He made the Trapped character look so convincing that you will feel the pain of being stuck alone. 102 minutes of presentation will make you struggle alongside Shaurya in his quest for survival despite having no basic amenities in the flat. Telling a story of a person stuck in a flat struggling to come out isn't an easy job.

The man who played a helpless person trapped in a lonely flat, Rajkummar Rao, gives a performance worth a standing ovation. Undoubtedly, this ranks as one of his best performances among others like Shahid, Queen and Citylights. He portrays the correct amount of earnest eagerness to get out of the flat, fighting his fear of rats and ways of seeking help by every possible means.

Few scenes are disturbing but have so much intensity that they will give you goosebumps. Especially, when his thirst forces him to quench it by drinking his own urine, killing a pigeon to eat his meat, eating insects and chasisng the rat in the flat etc. The scenes are aesthetically shot. Geetanjali Thapa is good in her cameo role.

Also, it’s a myth that a superstar can only save a film. Tapped breaks the barrier for winning hearts with its content. It is so difficult for the reviewer to find a flaw. Overall, Trapped is a brilliant film with a crisp narrative that will keep you glued till the last frame.