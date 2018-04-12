The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 | Last Update : 10:07 AM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Mercury movie review: Pretentious social drama

THE ASIAN AGE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published : Apr 12, 2018, 9:14 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2018, 9:15 am IST

The director tries too hard to impress by penning a twisted plot but it appears to be staged and formulated.

Prabhudheva in 'Mercury' poster.
 Prabhudheva in 'Mercury' poster.
Rating:

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Cast: Prabhudeva, Sananth Reddy, Remya Nambeesan, Shashank Purushotham, Deepak Paramesh and others.

Karthik Subbaraj, who earlier directed Pizza brings you an one of its own kind of silent thriller, Mercury. With no dialogues and dance numbers, the film manages to entertain but motive behind the making this film is lost somewhere. Karthik clearly wants to tell facts and statistics of people died with mercury explosions till date but the flimsy plot surrounding it does enough damage.

The story revolves around five mute friends who plan a night out together and their life changes upside down when they find the dead Prabhudeva on an isolate road. Will these group of friends find the real killer or get trap in the unwanted mess? What happens next forms the rest of the crux.

The film has a clever plot but fails to keep up the momentum till the end. However, Karthik does a successful attempt in making a silent film which is true to it genre, but is enjoyable in parts. First half holds enough promise but second half downslides completely. Looks like, Karthik just lost the plot and his story goes haywire. By the time, you will understand that why the film is titled Mercury, its too late. Few bits in the film will remind you of Reema Kagti’s supernatural thriller Talaash but this one is not half as gripping as Talaash.

Although, Karthik creates a wonderful world around his dumb and blind characters but couldn’t manage to scare even a bit. He couldn’t fall back on the background score which ideally should be the backbone of the film. He tries too hard to impress by penning a twisted plot but it appears to be staged and formulated. The climax is too melodramatic barring few chase sequences pre climax shot in the chemical factory.

Prabhudeva’s presence is good but not petrifying considering he is highlighted as a villain in the film. Though, his weird walk, facial expressions and screams does gather attention but he is just about okay. Sananth Reddy packs a solid punch with his power packed performance. He is the driving force of Mercury, rest of the leads are just about average including the supporting cast.

Overall, Mercury is a below average thriller which can be watched if you have nothing great to do over this weekend. Don’t expect an extraordinary plot or performances! You may be more intelligent than this highly preachy social drama.

Watch 'Mercury' trailer here:

Tags: prabhudheva, film mercury

MOST POPULAR

1

10 things to know before going vegan

2

13 fashion rules UK royal family has to follow

3

Bizarre: Taylor Swift fan robs bank to impress star!

4

I do films for entertainment, not for any social purpose, says R Balki

5

Meghan, Harry urge wedding invitees to donate to charities, including one in Mumbai

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMLife

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham