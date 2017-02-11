The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:29 AM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Jolly LL.B 2 movie review: The underdog wins yet again

THE ASIAN AGE. | ARNAB BANERJEE
Published : Feb 11, 2017, 3:09 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2017, 3:07 am IST

Kumar is the heart of this piece, a poker player trying hard not to show his hand when the other guys’ seemingly got all the cards.

A still from the movie Jolly LL.B 2
 A still from the movie Jolly LL.B 2
Rating:

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Ram Gopal Bajaj
Director: Subhash Kapoor

The new courtroom drama Jolly LL.B 2 skillfully shows off the talents of both, its director story/scriptwriter Subhash Kapoor and its star Akshay Kumar. It’s refreshing to watch a single-genre film where the entire supporting cast too, excels. It’s a rare film, which brims with authentic details, zippy dialogue and colourful performances from even the smallest players. In fact, as a sequel, Jolly LL.B 2 is smarter than the earlier Jolly LL.B, with not much time wasted on inconsequential details.

The story may not be anything new, but, yes, there is a definite plot here. Small-time lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra alias Jolly (Askhay Kumar) doesn’t seem to ever grow out of the shadows and apprenticeship of veteran advocate Rizvi (Ram Gopal Bajaj), only because he doesn’t seem to have neither the legalese nor the right proficiencies to rise above mediocrity. Rizvi too merely thinks of him as his former munshi’s son who would have to first unlearn the brusqueness of “Kanpuriya” and learn “Lucknawi tehzeeb”. Jolly has short-sighted plans and fools around most of the time only to be ridiculed by his wife Pushpa (Huma Qureshi) about making it big someday. Of course, his whisky guzzling spouse — for whom he makes fresh chapatis after a hard day’s drudgery in the court — dozes off whenever he dreams of proving his worth to the entire city of Lucknow, and half-playfully, half-seriously pipedreams of an imaginary world where she would flaunt her “Gucci” collection. He would have plodded along his life had a hapless widow petitioner Hina Siddiqui (Sayani Gupta) not showed up repeatedly at his office, and pleaded him to request his boss Rizvi to defend her dead husband Iqbal Qasim’s (Manav Kaul) case when he was bumped off in a fake encounter by the corrupt cop (Kumud Mishra).

For Jolly, this is an opportunity knocking on his door, and after colluding with his fellow lawyer friend (Rajiv Gupta), he plots to have his way and earn mega bucks. While doing so, he ensnares none other than the ill-fated Siddiqui to shell out a hefty amount, to help him start independent practice. Obviously, he is unqualified to get her justice, and his operations cannot be patch on the unethical cops, who have one of the city’s most sought-after conniving and powerful lawyer, Sachin KantiLal Mathur (Annu Kapoor) in a conspiratorial strategy to get away with murder literally. As luck would have it, he loses the case making Hina not only lose hope, but her life too. It’s then that the otherwise clumsy Jolly begins to look within the moral conscience that has so far differentiated him from his honest moralistic father (V.M. Badola), and he decides to investigate into the case to unearth facts about.

Revealing more of the plot could ruin some of the story’s strong-on-performances account in a ride you want to take on your own. Suffice it to say that the pacing gradually accelerates after a build-up in the first act, and easily sustains interest, stirs emotions throughout pre-trial preparations and extended courtroom scenes.

For those of us, who have studied law, or have ever been inside the courtroom, or even have a foggy inkling of law and its enactment would vouch for Bollywood films’ repeated offence of ridiculing the overall justice system in scripts that often bordered on the ludicrous. One also knows that law in theory is almost adversarial in practice. While the major portions in the courtroom satirise the notion of the Indian legal system, the sparring between Jolly and Mathur has been designed engagingly with cleverly brainy lines thrown in good measure to raise enough laughs.

For once, the story focuses on Jolly’s fights against the ruthless Mathur. Barring an unnecessary twist towards the end, the narrative remains loyal as a fast-paced and smart legal thriller that will keep audiences involved. Things get a bit silly at the end — why do we always fall for it? — but by then, one is too engrossed in the court proceedings to bother.

The supporting cast — Bajaj, Kaul, Shukla, Mishra, Avijit Dutt lend the film its credibility. As a crooked defence counsel, Kapoor treats the accusations against his client like a fly that needs to be swatted and lives every twitch of his character that he executes. Though Kumar’s inept blundering act inexplicably transforms into a smooth-talking criminal defence trial lawyer that’s as slick as a politician and as deliberate as an assassin, full marks to him for not trying to hog every frame, and allowing veteran actors like Shukla and Kapoor abundant screen time. Their courtroom scenes crackle as both actors’ theatre training is put to good use in their give-and-take squabble in court. But Kumar is the heart of this piece, a poker player trying hard not to show his hand when the other guys’ seemingly got all the cards.

Even if the plot was spoiled here, Jolly LL.B 2 would be a must-watch!

The writer is a film critic and has been reviewing films for over 15 years. He also writes on music, art and culture, and other human interest stories.

Tags: jolly llb 2, akshay kumar, annu kapoor, huma qureshi

MOST POPULAR

1

I'm afraid to go out for dinner with another man, says Karan Johar

2

NASA may send robotic probe to Europa in search of life

3

Eiffel Tower to be shielded by 2.5-metre glass security walls

4

'Modi Jalebi' becomes talk of the town in poll-bound UP

5

Virat Kohli eclipses Don Bradman's feat with another double ton

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham