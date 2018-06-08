The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 08, 2018 | Last Update : 09:00 PM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Jurassic World 2 review: Well-executed adventure thriller that continues to impress

THE ASIAN AGE. | MAYUR SANAP
Published : Jun 8, 2018, 11:32 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2018, 8:07 pm IST

The film provides many jaw-dropping moments with some really good scares, that hardly to find in any typical movie.

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is the sequel to 'Jurassic World' (2015) and is the fifth installment of the Jurassic Park film series.
 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is the sequel to 'Jurassic World' (2015) and is the fifth installment of the Jurassic Park film series.
Rating:

Director: J. A. Bayona

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell, B. D. Wong, and Jeff Goldblum.

It's seldom that a summer blockbuster is able to have a truly visceral impact when so many modern action films have become consumed by their own relentless cacophony. Director J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls, The Impossible, The Orphanage) has delivered a wonderfully paced blockbuster which builds up the tension and suspense along with exhilarating action. The movie begins with brilliantly shot introductory scene and ends on a terrific note, resulting in one of the most gratifying and euphoric Jurassic Park film.

After the events of 'Jurassic World', the dinosaur park is long gone and now Isla Nublar is home to an erupting volcano that threatens to wipe out the existing dinosaurs. Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) desperately wants to save the creatures from extinction. She’s contacted by Eli Mills (Rafe Spall), who works for billionaire philanthropist Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell).  Lockwood wants to save the dinosaurs, and has created a secret island sanctuary where they can live in peace. But to pull off the secret rescue mission, Mills asks Claire to bring in Blue’s trainer, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt). But soon this seemingly noble rescue mission goes horribly awry.

Bryce Dallas Howard in the still from the film.Bryce Dallas Howard in the still from the film.

Without any doubt J. A. Bayona's 'Fallen Kingdom' offers a massive impact into live-action monster movie. He is master at building the tension and creating atmospheric unease. The film provides many jaw-dropping moments with some really good scares, that is hard to find in any typical movie. The volcano destruction sequence is finely captured and all the relentless action thereafter makes for a delicious visual treat. Credit should also be given to visual effects department. The dinos, especially the raptor attack (Blue), is superb. The dinos look great, thanks to Andy Nicholson's remarkable production design. Cinematography by Óscar Faura is terrific too and it provides several iconic moments that you would expect from the franchise.

That said, the major flaw from this movie is, the dinos (barring Blue) lack the real personality. The most baffling thing is to see T-rex's very little presence on the screen. Also, the human characters have a very clichéd arc and the sub-plot with a little girl feels bit contrived. These characters are quite bland and thinly written so the actors have nothing much to do but look scared and run around, making it difficult to actually root for them. However, at least the clichés are taken advantage of, with some good suspense built around and throwback to the original films. It's because of Bayona's smart direction and the acting performances, things don't go completely haywire.

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is the second installment of a planned Jurassic World trilogy. 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is the second installment of a planned Jurassic World trilogy.

The ensemble cast that includes the charismatic Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and newcomer Isabella Sermon who plays Maisie Lockwood, are particularly fantastic. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard retain the same charming chemistry needed for a good leading couple. There is also the show stealer Daniella Pineda who plays doctor Zia, a zesty member of Dinosaur Protection Group. The actors all bring something to the table that fits together nicely.

Overall, keeping some weaknesses aside, 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is a dazzling popcorn thriller. It's emotionally and visually exciting and has chills in many places. So, if you're looking to have a good time at the movies, this film definitely fits the bill.

PS: Stick around during the end credits; you might crave for next installment to arrive sooner.

Watch trailer here:

Tags: jurassic world

MOST POPULAR

1

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

2

7 anti-ageing tips that every woman over 30 needs to follow, says expert

3

Video: Katrina offers Janhvi, Ishaan cake at gym, what happened next is interesting

4

Disrupted sleep cycles linked with mood disorders

5

Security experts warn about IS group posing threat to 2018 FIFA World Cup

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham