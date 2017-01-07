The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:58 AM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Passengers movie review: Enjoy the ride

THE ASIAN AGE. | SURAJ PRASAD
Published : Jan 7, 2017, 2:07 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2017, 2:07 am IST

Passengers has a very good soundtrack which fills you up in the moments that would otherwise be too dull to live through.

A still from the movie Passengers
 A still from the movie Passengers
Rating:

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne
Director: Morten Tyldum

In about a few decades space exploration would have advanced so much to allow a journey like Passengers in real, for now one has a cinematic experience to behold. Although one hopes that when the journey actually happens a hibernation pod does not malfunction and if it does one hopes to have an experience like Jim Preston (Chris Pratt) and Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence) who manage to play it cool and even in the middle of a melting spaceship, they go on a date, get married and perhaps start a colony within it.

We have seen in the recent past a number of space exploration movies, each one of it having a little malfunction or a technical glitch at the centre of the plot. The cast of the movie then resolving and working together to make things work, and have a chance to return home. This one is a bit different though, because for Jim and Aurora, there is no place called home anymore. In their journey to another earth, along with five thousand other people in a massive spaceship, they have woken up at a time when travelling in either direction would not bring them home. The most wonderful bit about the story is the absolute demise of the idea of home. Travel is exciting and revelatory till the time one has the comfort of returning home. Even in Cast Away Tom Hanks knows that someday someone might come to fetch him and so he continues to live on a deserted island.

Passengers gives you an opportunity to not just peek into the future but also discover something that is of value in the present. While most of us continue to wait for a certain destination in order to live our lives, life is happening every moment. As a species we need to understand if journey is as important or perhaps more important than the destination.

There are only two characters Jim and Aurora, Gus (Laurence Fishburne) joins them for a brief period and Arthur (Michael Sheen) is an android. You would have to see the film to know how a small cast such as this is enough to make a good movie. To tell you about the more important things that matter.

At this point it is also not relevant to have a technological discussion into the why and how of the space journey, it is just better to assume that the discussion will definitely happen when the time comes for it. For now it is enough to revel in the glorious dream that mankind has been dreaming for centuries, the dream to venture out in the space, perhaps find another home too.

Passengers has a very good soundtrack which fills you up in the moments that would otherwise be too dull to live through and there are some thrilling visuals that one has not imagined before. Like the scene where the ship’s gravity goes offline and Aurora is in the swimming pool suddenly the water becomes a huge bubble in which she is trapped, unable to swim out of it. Interactions with Arthur are very interesting and while we already have technology firms announcing such androids, it is only a matter of time when such things will become a part of our households, and having a personal barman who never fails to shine the glasses is definitely a pleasure.

I think it is a good film to begin the year with; it lends you enough optimism not just at a personal but also at a universal level. Who knows what will happen when we actually set out on such journeys, by the time we get any news from the spaceship about its location and its status we would have waited decades or even a century after its departure and for those who would be on those ships, whatever happens, they can only enjoy the ride while it lasts, who knows what awaits them in those worlds.

The writer is founder, Lightcube Film Society

Tags: jennifer lawrence, chris pratt, michael sheen, movie review

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian railways to launch faster ticketing app

2

Virat and Anushka can’t take their hands off from each other’s jackets

3

Pole dancers cause traffic jam at politician's funeral

4

Apple is most respected brand in India, states research

5

Hand-written Princess Diana letters break estimates at auction

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham