Chef movie review: A satisfying dish with its multiple flavours

The Hindi remake of the 2014 Hollywood film is filled with emotions and is culturally sensitive that makes it a great watch.

Rating:

Director: Raja Krishna Menon

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Padmapriya, Milind Soman, Svar Kamble and Chandan Roy Sanyal

In 2003, when director Raja Krishna Menon marked his debut with small budgeted Bas Yun Hi that starred Nandita Das and Purab Kohli, he was touted as a fresh storyteller but lacked the commercial aspect of filmmaking. Later, he directed Barah Aana with Naseerudin Shah and the film was just critically acclaimed, followed by the series of advertisements for about four long years. There is that one big break in everyone's life, and in Raja's career it was Airlift which featured Akshay Kumar. The film dealt with a historic event and went on to become a commercial success in early 2016.

Raja is back so soon this time with his latest offering titled Chef which is an official adaptation of Jon Favreau's Chef which released in 2014. The story revolves around a chef who after losing his job at a popular restaurant, attempts to start afresh by setting up a food truck and how he ends up becoming closer to his dysfunctional family.

Roshan Kalra (Saif Ali Khan), a Delhi boy aspires to become a celebrated chef since his childhood against the will of his aging father. Meanwhile, he meets Radha (Padmapriya) and soon ties the knot with her. They become parents to baby boy Aary (Svar Kamble) and soon after, the two decide to part ways.

Roshan joins a restaurant with a friend-cum-partner, but unfortunately has to leave few years later. Aary wishes that his father Roshan attends his dance performance in Kochi and he flies down to see it too, not knowing that his life will change forever. Biju (Milind Soman), a rich gentleman is a well-wisher of Radha. He and Radha come with a business plan for Roshan and what happens next forms the rest of Chef.

When the remake of Chef was announced, there was an automated anticipation that surfaced around the film, but the Hindi remake is filled with emotions and is culturally sensitive that makes it a great watch.

The best part of the film is the relatability of its characters which Raja has sketched so well. Chef is a very progressive film for our society too as the film sends out a message of two people continuing to enjoy a healthy relationship even after their divorce. The film is refreshing with a feel-good vibe. Raja has dealt with such an intense story with so much ease. Not many films have a non-linear narrative like Chef which is commendable. However, the father-son bond might be the highlight of the film, but it is a little less than what was expected.

Also, love and care has a different meaning to it in the film. The film is definitely metro-centric but might work for two-tier cities for its light-hearted moments. The film is extensively shot down south, expanding from the back waters to sprawling bungalows of Kochi. Interestingly, few portions of the film look like a demo reel of a cuisine on a food channel which will leave you starving in the middle of the dark theatre.

Saif Ali Khan looks convincing as a caring father and a divorcee. His much visible paunch does wonders to play this middle-aged role. He pulls off Jon Favreau's role effortlessly and looks stylish especially in New York. Padmapriya is natural and might start a trend of dusky beauties on screen. She is pretty and her chemistry with Saif is inarguably good. Svar Kamble marks his smashing debut with the film. From his complexion to rawness, everything just works for the film. Milind Soman does his part nicely as he looks great as a salt and peppered rich guy. Chandan Roy Sanyal adds humour to the film and is watchable.

Chef has multiple flavours and it comes out as a satisfying dish despite being the male protagonist being a repetitive one, who discovers himself when it's too late like Saif's Love Aaj Kal or Hum Tum. With a predictable ending, Chef is certainly an interesting watch with a fashioned feel to it.